Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt AD Heather Lyke mentions 'bowl game' after win at Duke

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 6:24 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

At the end of Pitt's first victory against a Power 5 school this season, coach Pat Narduzzi presented a game ball to athletic director Heather Lyke.

Responding to requests of "Speech, speech," from the assembled players in front of her, Lyke congratulated the Panthers on their come-from-behind 24-17 victory Saturday against Duke. It was the sixth of 19 in the Narduzzi era in which Pitt was trailing or tied in the fourth quarter.

Lyke gave a brief pep talk in which she brought up the 'B' word.

"You have a chance to get to a bowl game," she said. "Let's do it."

Now, let's be clear: Getting to a bowl is no grand accomplishment. There are 38 of them, including the only three with national relevance — the College Football Playoff semifinals and subsequent championship game.

Each game needs two teams, so that means 76 of the 130 FBS schools (almost 60 percent) ride on the merry-go-round.

Pitt has been to nine consecutive bowl games (yes, all three BBVA Compass Bowls count), with only three victories.

Lyke preaches excellence in all her sports. So, if the football team falls into the 40 percent of schools who stay home, that represents a program that has regressed. Not permanently, but at least until next season.

The benchmark for bowl eligibility used to be six victories, and Pitt (3-5, 1-3) must win three of four to get there.

The schedule isn't easy. Pitt plays Virginia (5-2, 2-1), North Carolina (1-7, 0-5), No. 13 Virginia Tech (6-1, 2-1) and No. 8 Miami (6-0, 4-0).

Of course, despite what Lyke said to the team, the last item on Narduzzi's mind is the bowl season. Of more immediate concern are the signs of improvement Pitt displayed at Duke.

It's unclear what was most impressive:

• Darrin Hall's 254 yards rushing, which is tied for 10th on Pitt's all-time single-game list.

• Or Pitt running for 336 yards against Duke, which came into the game allowing an average of only 108 yards per game on the ground (16th in the nation).

Narduzzi credited junior offensive left tackle Brian O'Neill for speaking up last week and challenging his linemates.

"He spearheaded an attitude," Narduzzi said. "He's not a captain, (but) he's a big-time leader in there. I give him credit for being vocal and speaking his mind."

Plus, the run defense finally met Narduzzi's lofty standard, holding Duke to 76 rushing yards.

At quarterback, Ben DiNucci completed only eight of 18 passes for 149 yards, but with no turnovers. Small steps.

Pitt's quarterbacks have thrown only five interceptions this season and only one in the past five games.

DiNucci said he has a lot of work to do, but he was proud he played his first game from start to finish since his senior season at Pine-Richland.

Then, there were the determined singular efforts by right guard Alex Bookser, who blocked a field-goal attempt, and wide receiver Jester Weah, who caught two consecutive passes for 74 yards on Pitt's go-ahead touchdown drive. On the second, Weah wrestled the ball from cornerback Mark Gilbert, who had appeared to intercept it.

Bookser sounds like he's tired of hearing his team get criticized, and wants to do something about it.

"We have some good football players," he said. "We have plenty of them."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Duke's Drew Jordan (86) reaches for Pittsburgh's Darrin Hall (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke's Drew Jordan (86) reaches for Pittsburgh's Darrin Hall (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben DiNucci hands off the ball to Darrin Hall (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Pittsburgh won 24-17. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben DiNucci hands off the ball to Darrin Hall (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Pittsburgh won 24-17. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Pittsburgh won 24-17. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Pittsburgh won 24-17. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke sits down with reporters after her first 90 days on the job Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke sits down with reporters after her first 90 days on the job Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.