Pitt AD Heather Lyke mentions 'bowl game' after win at Duke

At the end of Pitt's first victory against a Power 5 school this season, coach Pat Narduzzi presented a game ball to athletic director Heather Lyke.

Responding to requests of "Speech, speech," from the assembled players in front of her, Lyke congratulated the Panthers on their come-from-behind 24-17 victory Saturday against Duke. It was the sixth of 19 in the Narduzzi era in which Pitt was trailing or tied in the fourth quarter.

Lyke gave a brief pep talk in which she brought up the 'B' word.

"You have a chance to get to a bowl game," she said. "Let's do it."

Now, let's be clear: Getting to a bowl is no grand accomplishment. There are 38 of them, including the only three with national relevance — the College Football Playoff semifinals and subsequent championship game.

Each game needs two teams, so that means 76 of the 130 FBS schools (almost 60 percent) ride on the merry-go-round.

Pitt has been to nine consecutive bowl games (yes, all three BBVA Compass Bowls count), with only three victories.

Lyke preaches excellence in all her sports. So, if the football team falls into the 40 percent of schools who stay home, that represents a program that has regressed. Not permanently, but at least until next season.

The benchmark for bowl eligibility used to be six victories, and Pitt (3-5, 1-3) must win three of four to get there.

The schedule isn't easy. Pitt plays Virginia (5-2, 2-1), North Carolina (1-7, 0-5), No. 13 Virginia Tech (6-1, 2-1) and No. 8 Miami (6-0, 4-0).

Of course, despite what Lyke said to the team, the last item on Narduzzi's mind is the bowl season. Of more immediate concern are the signs of improvement Pitt displayed at Duke.

It's unclear what was most impressive:

• Darrin Hall's 254 yards rushing, which is tied for 10th on Pitt's all-time single-game list.

• Or Pitt running for 336 yards against Duke, which came into the game allowing an average of only 108 yards per game on the ground (16th in the nation).

Narduzzi credited junior offensive left tackle Brian O'Neill for speaking up last week and challenging his linemates.

"He spearheaded an attitude," Narduzzi said. "He's not a captain, (but) he's a big-time leader in there. I give him credit for being vocal and speaking his mind."

Plus, the run defense finally met Narduzzi's lofty standard, holding Duke to 76 rushing yards.

At quarterback, Ben DiNucci completed only eight of 18 passes for 149 yards, but with no turnovers. Small steps.

Pitt's quarterbacks have thrown only five interceptions this season and only one in the past five games.

DiNucci said he has a lot of work to do, but he was proud he played his first game from start to finish since his senior season at Pine-Richland.

Then, there were the determined singular efforts by right guard Alex Bookser, who blocked a field-goal attempt, and wide receiver Jester Weah, who caught two consecutive passes for 74 yards on Pitt's go-ahead touchdown drive. On the second, Weah wrestled the ball from cornerback Mark Gilbert, who had appeared to intercept it.

Bookser sounds like he's tired of hearing his team get criticized, and wants to do something about it.

"We have some good football players," he said. "We have plenty of them."

