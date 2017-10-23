Pitt's Pat Narduzzi pleased with victory, but always looking for more

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stopping a losing streak is easy, at least in relative terms. A team merely needs to win one game.

Stopping a losing trend and salvaging a season, which is what Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi wants, is harder. And he knows it.

That's why he candidly talked about some of the problems plaguing his team when he met with reporters Monday afternoon. Those are the items foremost on his mind.

The 24-17 victory against Duke on Saturday stopped a two-game losing streak, but it was Pitt's only ACC — and Power 5 — win of the season, moved the overall record two games below .500 (3-5) and was only one step toward respectability.

If Pitt loses to Virginia (5-2, 2-1) on Saturday at Heinz Field, it won't take long for fans to turn on the team again.

Finally blessed with stability at quarterback (Ben DiNucci), running back (Darrin Hall) and on the offensive line (five regulars for the second game in a row), Narduzzi said it doesn't feel as good as you might think.

“You only feel good Saturday after a game if things go good,” he said. “To me, you're only as good as your last game. So, our offensive line, Darrin Hall, quarterback, they can't get a fat head, or we'll be right back where we were.

“You better forget really quick what you did last week because nobody really cares.”

The caring takes place in the coaches' meeting rooms where they repeatedly play video of the Duke game, pointing out what went right and seeking teaching points to prevent a recurrence of mistakes.

Hall's 254-yard rushing effort pleased Narduzzi, especially when he said it evolved from a player following instructions.

“I think he's kind of in a groove a little bit,” Narduzzi said. “You saw him make cuts that he doesn't make very often. Coach (Andre) Powell's been preaching, preaching, preaching about making somebody miss and getting yards after contact. So, it's good to see someone take to it.”

He added much of the yardage was made possible by Qadree Ollison “blocking his tail off for him.”

But on the subject of the passing game, Narduzzi wasn't as enthusiastic. DiNucci played from start to finish, but he completed less than half of his passes (8 of 18) for 149 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and three sacks.

The sacks are a particular irritant. Pitt quarterbacks have been sacked 22 times in eight games after getting dumped only 10 in 13 last season.

“Happy with some of the run-game stuff,” Narduzzi said, referring to DiNucci's decision-making at the line of scrimmage. “Not as happy with the pass-game stuff. I think we missed some plays. Got to be a little more composed in the pocket, but that will come with time, too.”

Even the defense, which allowed fewer than 20 points for the second time in four games, wasn't immune from criticism.

Asked about the front seven, which is manned by several first-time regulars, Narduzzi expressed more dissatisfaction.

“Still not where you want it to be,” he said. “I saw some hesitation and saw some linebackers that should be filling faster and smacking somebody.

“They're still young and not as physical as you'd like them to be. There are times we're out there and trying to do other people's job, instead of just stick your nose in there and whack somebody.

“Don't worry about (the play) popping out.

“I think until we start trusting each other 100 percent of the time and be physical, we're going to be the same.” On the subject of Pitt's barely visible bowl hopes, Narduzzi said he never speaks of them with his players. Even though athletic director Heather Lyke raised the subject in her post-game pep talk Saturday.

Pitt needs to win three of its final four games to reach a 10th consecutive bowl, which is too far for Narduzzi to look ahead.

“We haven't mentioned it one time the entire year in this meeting room here,” Narduzzi said. “We start looking ahead, particularly with a young football team, you'll get whacked, even with an older team. We're not worried about that.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.