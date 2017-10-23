Pitt notebook: Pat Narduzzi down on no-helmet rule

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Pitt freshman long snapper Cal Adomitis lost his helmet during a punt in the first quarter of the Duke game, he didn't want to stop, pick it up and end up out of position to cover the return.

So, he just did what made the most sense — he chased the punt returner with his head exposed.

Nice hustle, but the problem is it's an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Coach Pat Narduzzi wonders about the rule, however.

“He should be able to at least run down the field and not hit anybody. Or nobody should hit him,” he said. “But to run him off the field is another just crazy rule.”

The coach said he would prefer losing 15 yards than giving up six points on a punt return. In that regard, he admired the Central Catholic graduate's effort.

“Right there,” Narduzzi said, pointing to the word ‘effort' on a wall in the team meeting room. “It says effort. It doesn't say effort with your helmet on or helmet off. The dude gave effort, and he's a great kid.”

The entire sequence of events changed field position. On the previous punt, which Pitt downed at the 5-yard line, Adomitis was called for holding. After the second penalty on the subsequent punt, Duke started on its 42 and ended up kicking a field goal.

“He's a young guy, ran down the field, looked pretty good,” he said. “We don't have to coach that often, but obviously it came up and we'll coach it a little bit.”

Don't ask

Narduzzi had no information on senior cornerback Avonte Maddox's right arm injury that forced him to miss most of the second half.

Maddox got his arm caught underneath Duke wide receiver Scott Bracey while breaking up a pass.

When asked about it, Narduzzi showed his clear disdain for discussing injuries.

“Our doctors and trainers were out (Sunday),” he said, with a smile. “They're on vacation. They went to the Bahamas, so we have not had a chance to evaluate that.”

He did say that backup cornerback Phillipie Motley will get more playing time. But he was careful in explaining the reason.

“He'll obviously have a bigger role moving forward,” he said, “because he went out and did a nice job playing corner and some of our nickel back.”

After getting treatment, Maddox returned to the bench with a sleeve over his arm and watched the rest of the game.

Backs of the week

Darrin Hall was named the ACC Offensive Back of the Week, and safety Jordan Whitehead shared defensive back honors with Virginia Tech's Reggie Floyd.

Hall ran for 254 yards, and Whitehead recorded a team-high 10 tackles, an interception that ended Duke's final possession and a pass breakup.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.