Pitt volleyball team getting first taste of life at the top of ACC standings

As Pitt sophomore volleyball player Nika Markovic discussed Sunday's home loss to N.C. State, disbelief was evident in her voice. Exasperation was punctuated by her body language.

She and the rest of the Panthers almost forgot what it was like to play poorly, let alone lose.

The 3-1 setback to the Wolfpack ended a streak of 13 consecutive victories in which Pitt dropped only five sets. And instead of having a two-game lead on N.C. State, the Panthers slid into a tie atop the ACC.

In the grand scheme of things, however, Pitt is right where it wants to be: in contention for a title at the midway point of the conference schedule.

It's a new experience for a program that gradually has been building under fifth-year coach Dan Fisher. The Panthers, once predators, have become prey.

“We're still getting used to it,” Markovic said.

The high point of the winning streak came Friday when the Panthers (16-5, 9-1) dismantled preseason ACC favorite North Carolina, 3-0, in front of more than 1,000 fans at Fitzgerald Field House.

Then came Sunday's clunker. The loss snapped the team back to reality and, said junior libero Angela Seman, will serve as a teaching tool.

“I thought we were handling (the winning) really well,” said Seman, a Seneca Valley graduate. “I think we just came into the (N.C. State) game a little too loose.

“I think it was more jitters and nerves and trying to be perfect. When we played UNC, we were loose but a good loose. We were just playing our game. We were in a rhythm. This match, we were fighting to be perfect. We learned a lot from this, and it will help us in the future.”

That future — immediate and long term — rests squarely on the shoulders of a lineup that is sophomore- and freshman-heavy.

Markovic and fellow sophomore Stephanie Williams, with a combined 475 kills, give Pitt one of the best outside hitting combinations in the conference. Both were major contributors to the Panthers' NCAA Tournament berth — their first in 12 years — last season.

So, too, was sophomore middle Layne Van Buskirk, who ranks fourth in the ACC in hitting percentage (.350). Van Buskirk and Markovic were ACC All-Freshman selections last season, and Williams made the first team.

Freshmen Chinaza Ndee and Kayla Lund have made an immediate impact, each winning ACC Freshman of the Week honors, with Lund being honored three times. They are Fisher's most heralded recruits in his tenure at Pitt.

“They're both top-100 recruits,” Fisher said. “They're skill players. We really thought we had some players who were ready to go.”

The youthful nucleus is complemented by seasoned veterans:

• Seman, who has played in all but one match in her two-plus seasons

• senior outside hitter Mariah Bell, an All-ACC second-teamer in 2016

• junior setter Kamalani Akeo, the '16 ACC Setter of the Year

• and senior middle Alex Rosignol, a transfer who was an All-Missouri Valley Conference first-teamer at Southern Illinois

The Panthers seem to possess the necessary talent and depth to make a run at the ACC title. How they respond to Sunday's loss could go a long way to determining their fate.

They hit the road this weekend to face Louisville (14-6, 8-2) and Notre Dame (15-5, 5-4), two matches, Fisher said, that will be a lot like N.C. State in terms of comparable talent. And in terms of foes who want to knock the Panthers off their current lofty perch.

“It is uncharted territory for us. We've never had this,” Seman said. “I guess it's a good thing. We learned a lot about ourselves (against N.C. State), so it gives us ammo and that fight that we need.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.