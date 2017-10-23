Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt volleyball team getting first taste of life at the top of ACC standings

Chuck Curti | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
Seneca Valley graduate Angela Seman anchors the back row for the Pitt volleyball team, which is tied for first in the ACC at 9-1.
Pitt Athletics
Seneca Valley graduate Angela Seman anchors the back row for the Pitt volleyball team, which is tied for first in the ACC at 9-1.
Pitt sophomore Nika Markovic is among the ACC leaders in kills and was a conference all-freshman selection last season.
Pitt Athletics
Pitt sophomore Nika Markovic is among the ACC leaders in kills and was a conference all-freshman selection last season.
Chinaza Ndee earned an ACC Freshman of the Week award this season and is one of Pitt coach Dan Fisher's most heralded recruits.
Pitt Athletics
Chinaza Ndee earned an ACC Freshman of the Week award this season and is one of Pitt coach Dan Fisher's most heralded recruits.
Pitt outside hitter Kayla Lund has earned three ACC Freshman of the Week honors this season. The most recent was Monday after she posted 23 combined kills against North Carolina and N.C. State.
Pitt Athletics
Pitt outside hitter Kayla Lund has earned three ACC Freshman of the Week honors this season. The most recent was Monday after she posted 23 combined kills against North Carolina and N.C. State.

Updated 4 hours ago

As Pitt sophomore volleyball player Nika Markovic discussed Sunday's home loss to N.C. State, disbelief was evident in her voice. Exasperation was punctuated by her body language.

She and the rest of the Panthers almost forgot what it was like to play poorly, let alone lose.

The 3-1 setback to the Wolfpack ended a streak of 13 consecutive victories in which Pitt dropped only five sets. And instead of having a two-game lead on N.C. State, the Panthers slid into a tie atop the ACC.

In the grand scheme of things, however, Pitt is right where it wants to be: in contention for a title at the midway point of the conference schedule.

It's a new experience for a program that gradually has been building under fifth-year coach Dan Fisher. The Panthers, once predators, have become prey.

“We're still getting used to it,” Markovic said.

The high point of the winning streak came Friday when the Panthers (16-5, 9-1) dismantled preseason ACC favorite North Carolina, 3-0, in front of more than 1,000 fans at Fitzgerald Field House.

Then came Sunday's clunker. The loss snapped the team back to reality and, said junior libero Angela Seman, will serve as a teaching tool.

“I thought we were handling (the winning) really well,” said Seman, a Seneca Valley graduate. “I think we just came into the (N.C. State) game a little too loose.

“I think it was more jitters and nerves and trying to be perfect. When we played UNC, we were loose but a good loose. We were just playing our game. We were in a rhythm. This match, we were fighting to be perfect. We learned a lot from this, and it will help us in the future.”

That future — immediate and long term — rests squarely on the shoulders of a lineup that is sophomore- and freshman-heavy.

Markovic and fellow sophomore Stephanie Williams, with a combined 475 kills, give Pitt one of the best outside hitting combinations in the conference. Both were major contributors to the Panthers' NCAA Tournament berth — their first in 12 years — last season.

So, too, was sophomore middle Layne Van Buskirk, who ranks fourth in the ACC in hitting percentage (.350). Van Buskirk and Markovic were ACC All-Freshman selections last season, and Williams made the first team.

Freshmen Chinaza Ndee and Kayla Lund have made an immediate impact, each winning ACC Freshman of the Week honors, with Lund being honored three times. They are Fisher's most heralded recruits in his tenure at Pitt.

“They're both top-100 recruits,” Fisher said. “They're skill players. We really thought we had some players who were ready to go.”

The youthful nucleus is complemented by seasoned veterans:

• Seman, who has played in all but one match in her two-plus seasons

• senior outside hitter Mariah Bell, an All-ACC second-teamer in 2016

• junior setter Kamalani Akeo, the '16 ACC Setter of the Year

• and senior middle Alex Rosignol, a transfer who was an All-Missouri Valley Conference first-teamer at Southern Illinois

The Panthers seem to possess the necessary talent and depth to make a run at the ACC title. How they respond to Sunday's loss could go a long way to determining their fate.

They hit the road this weekend to face Louisville (14-6, 8-2) and Notre Dame (15-5, 5-4), two matches, Fisher said, that will be a lot like N.C. State in terms of comparable talent. And in terms of foes who want to knock the Panthers off their current lofty perch.

“It is uncharted territory for us. We've never had this,” Seman said. “I guess it's a good thing. We learned a lot about ourselves (against N.C. State), so it gives us ammo and that fight that we need.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.