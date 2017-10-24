Pitt running back Darrin Hall wants to build off breakthrough performance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you want to understand what drove Darrin Hall the length of 2½ football fields to lead Pitt to its first ACC victory, it's important to consider the roadblocks.

• A broken wrist as a freshman running back at Austintown Fitch (Ohio) High School.

• A knee injury as a senior, limiting him to four games.

• Former Pitt coach Paul Chryst offering him a scholarship, then leaving for Wisconsin before Hall could sign a letter of intent.

• Sitting behind running backs Qadree Ollison and James Conner for two seasons.

• Keeping his mouth shut the whole time.

Perhaps that last item sounds the most difficult, but for Hall it was the easiest.

“He's low maintenance,” coach Pat Narduzzi said. “As low as you can go. I'm happy for a guy who shuts his mouth and does his job.”

Said Hall: “I don't complain. I just show up and do what I have to do. (Coaches) are going to put the best guys out there. My job is to come here and work hard and earn that spot.”

Hall said he learned patience and humility from his coaches – high school and college – and his parents.

Hall is so humble he calls himself “a medium-speed guy,” even though he found another gear to run away from Duke's defensive backs on his 79- and 92-yard touchdown runs. Even though, he was fast enough in high school to carry the baton on two sprint relay teams that competed nationally.

When Hall ran for 254 yards last Saturday, it constituted nearly half of his career total prior to that day (525 in 29 games). The 92-yarder broke a century-old Pitt record that stood throughout the careers of Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett and Curtis Martin.

The big day did nothing to change Hall's routine as a junior running back trying to help his team recover from a slow start to the season.

“I feel the same,” he said. “I'm still coming here going to work. It was a great game, but it doesn't mean anything if I don't build from it, if I don't continue to have big plays.”

When Austintown Fitch coach Phil Annarella answered a call Tuesday from a Pittsburgh reporter who wanted to write a story about Hall, he said, “Rightfully so.”

Then, delaying his appearance at practice by several minutes, Annarella was pleased to take the time to talk about Hall.

“Every time he's back in town, he stops in, and we'll chat,” Annarella said.

One time during a visit near the holidays, he spent a couple hours in Annarella's office with the coach and another Austintown graduate.

“A lot of (the conversation) wasn't about football,” Annarella said.

Through several post-graduation visits prior to this season, he said he never got the sense Hall was discouraged with his lack of playing time at Pitt. He advised his former player, but he knew it wasn't necessary.

“It was always stay the course, keep doing what you're doing, your opportunity is going to come,” he said. “And he knew that. He never seemed down about it.”

At Austintown, Hall showed as much reliability as athletic ability.

Hall remembers a fourth-and-25 in a game against Ohio powerhouse Akron Hoban and Pitt freshman running back Todd Sibley. Annarella confidently called a running play, and Hall got the ball and the first down on his way to a 200-plus yard effort.

“I remind (Sibley) all the time, every time he talks about his state championships,” Hall said.

Another time, Hall preserved Austintown's first undefeated regular season by breaking four tackles to get a first down late in the game.

“There were probably a few games where he really turned it up a notch,” Annarella said.

Hall did that Saturday at Duke, setting aside previous disappointments to live in the moment.

“We still came (to practice) focused,” he said. “We didn't hang our heads. We didn't point fingers and that's where we are today.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.