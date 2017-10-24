Pitt notebook: Coordinator Josh Conklin says defense making major strides

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt defensive coordinator Josh Conklin said there was “an awareness” his young unit might suffer growing pains this season, but the improvement he anticipated has started to surface.

“You never know how guys are going to respond (to the opportunity for playing time),” he said. “The more reps those guys get, the better it gets.

“As a defense, we are starting to move in a positive direction.”

If statistics tell an accurate story, Conklin might be right.

In the past four games, Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) has recorded eight of its 11 sacks, 20 of 28 pass breakups and allowed an average of 395.5 yards per game, compared to 472.5 in the first four games.

Conklin said the implementation of the nickel defense three games ago at Syracuse has helped. In the nickel, Pitt adds a fifth defensive back (usually Therran Coleman) to the lineup.

“The nickel has been really, really good for us,” he said. “It shrinks the field down a little bit.”

He admitted he wishes he was able to use the nickel against Oklahoma State, which threw for 572 yards and five touchdowns in the third game of the season.

He said Coleman, a redshirt freshman, wasn't ready, and Phillipie Motley was injured.

“You kind of make decisions on personnel based on what you have,” Conklin said.

But young defensive backs such as Coleman, Bricen Garner and Damar Hamlin are developing into playmakers. He said Hamlin, who has started the past two games at free safety, is “a really instinctive football player.”

“You see that starting to take over as he becomes more comfortable with the system,” he said.

“Now you try to find places for those guys to play and get your best guys on the field.”

Motley, who has missed six games with an injury, will get an opportunity for more playing time Saturday against Virginia. Senior cornerback Avonte Maddox suffered an arm injury last week.

Think about Mom

Freshman long snapper Cal Adomitis' selfless effort last Saturday covering a punt without a helmet drew praise from his father, Andy, even if it might have made his mother, Katherine, nervous.

“My dad was giving me props for the effort,” he said. “But he said, ‘For your mom's sake, just be careful.' ”

Adomitis, a Central Catholic graduate, called it “a fight-or-flight” reflex that sent him down the field after the helmet popped off his head.

“If I can at least get down field, take up some space and maybe get an assist,” he said. “I wasn't trying to lay the wood without a helmet.”

He said the helmet came off when a Duke defender shoved his forearm under Adomitis' face mask. He added coach Pat Narduzzi was looking for a hands-to-the-face penalty against Duke, but officials said no.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.