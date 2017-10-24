Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt notebook: Coordinator Josh Conklin says defense making major strides

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
Duke's Davis Koppenhaver misses a pass as Pitt's Saleem Brightwell (39) and Jordan Whitehead defend during the first half Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Durham, N.C.
Duke's Davis Koppenhaver misses a pass as Pitt's Saleem Brightwell (39) and Jordan Whitehead defend during the first half Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Durham, N.C.
Pitt defensive back Damar Hamlin intercepts a pass from Rice quarterback Jackson Tyner in the second quarter Saturday.
Pitt defensive back Damar Hamlin intercepts a pass from Rice quarterback Jackson Tyner in the second quarter Saturday.
Pitt's Oluwaseun Idowu (right) celebrates with Bricen Garner after Garner's interception against Youngstown State in overtime Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Oluwaseun Idowu (right) celebrates with Bricen Garner after Garner's interception against Youngstown State in overtime Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated less than a minute ago

Pitt defensive coordinator Josh Conklin said there was “an awareness” his young unit might suffer growing pains this season, but the improvement he anticipated has started to surface.

“You never know how guys are going to respond (to the opportunity for playing time),” he said. “The more reps those guys get, the better it gets.

“As a defense, we are starting to move in a positive direction.”

If statistics tell an accurate story, Conklin might be right.

In the past four games, Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) has recorded eight of its 11 sacks, 20 of 28 pass breakups and allowed an average of 395.5 yards per game, compared to 472.5 in the first four games.

Conklin said the implementation of the nickel defense three games ago at Syracuse has helped. In the nickel, Pitt adds a fifth defensive back (usually Therran Coleman) to the lineup.

“The nickel has been really, really good for us,” he said. “It shrinks the field down a little bit.”

He admitted he wishes he was able to use the nickel against Oklahoma State, which threw for 572 yards and five touchdowns in the third game of the season.

He said Coleman, a redshirt freshman, wasn't ready, and Phillipie Motley was injured.

“You kind of make decisions on personnel based on what you have,” Conklin said.

But young defensive backs such as Coleman, Bricen Garner and Damar Hamlin are developing into playmakers. He said Hamlin, who has started the past two games at free safety, is “a really instinctive football player.”

“You see that starting to take over as he becomes more comfortable with the system,” he said.

“Now you try to find places for those guys to play and get your best guys on the field.”

Motley, who has missed six games with an injury, will get an opportunity for more playing time Saturday against Virginia. Senior cornerback Avonte Maddox suffered an arm injury last week.

Think about Mom

Freshman long snapper Cal Adomitis' selfless effort last Saturday covering a punt without a helmet drew praise from his father, Andy, even if it might have made his mother, Katherine, nervous.

“My dad was giving me props for the effort,” he said. “But he said, ‘For your mom's sake, just be careful.' ”

Adomitis, a Central Catholic graduate, called it “a fight-or-flight” reflex that sent him down the field after the helmet popped off his head.

“If I can at least get down field, take up some space and maybe get an assist,” he said. “I wasn't trying to lay the wood without a helmet.”

He said the helmet came off when a Duke defender shoved his forearm under Adomitis' face mask. He added coach Pat Narduzzi was looking for a hands-to-the-face penalty against Duke, but officials said no.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.