Did game of 'Madden' lead to police citations for Pitt's Paris Ford, Tyler Sear?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt football players Paris Ford and Tyler Sear are facing a summary charge of disorderly conduct after they fought with each other in their Sutherland Hall East dormitory on Oct. 17, according to a University of Pittsburgh police citation report.

Ford, who was considered one of the top prospects in Pitt's 2017 recruiting class, posted Thursday afternoon on Twitter a picture of himself with his arm around Sear in which he said, "Sometimes Madden get's heated. My brother since 7th grade."

The players, both freshmen, have been disciplined internally, according to a university spokesman.

"This situation was immediately addressed and the appropriate disciplinary actions from a program standpoint have been internally handled. This will be our only comment on the matter," the statement said.

Pitt police wrote on the report, "This course of action created a physically hazardous condition to the degree that police response was required."

Ford, a safety from Steel Valley, hasn't played this season after missing most of training camp while dealing with NCAA academic issues. Sear, a tight end from Neshannock, has played in only the first four games, with one reception for 10 yards.