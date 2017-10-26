Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt men's basketball picked to finish last in ACC this season

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
Pitt coach Kevin Stallings calls a play during the first half of an against Virginia on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va.
Updated 35 minutes ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Those who cover ACC men's basketball don't think much of Pitt this season.

The Panthers were voted by the media to finish last – as in 15th out of 15 teams in the conference — this season, according to results announced Thursday.

No surprise in who the favorite is: Duke.

The ACC on Thursday also announced Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson as its preseason player of the year and Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III as the preseason rookie of the year.

The announcements came a day after voting at the league's media day in Charlotte, N.C.

Duke received 57 of 69 first-place votes. Rival North Carolina was picked second, followed by Notre Dame, Miami, Louisville and Virginia.

The Blue Devils return senior Grayson Allen and brought in one of the nation's top recruiting classes, led by Bagley, to a program that went 28-9 last year and won the ACC Tournament. This marks the 17th time Duke enters a season as the ACC favorite.

