Pitt football ready to face focused Virginia

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall waited until every player had entered the locker room before he closed the door, collected his thoughts and prepared to address his team after its shocking 41-10 loss to Boston College last Saturday.

What he saw next didn't surprise him as much as it told the real story of the Virginia Cavaliers, Pitt's next opponent.

Senior safety Quin Blanding already had the players gathered around him in a circle and was dissecting the defeat, only the second this season after seven games.

“I didn't have to say a thing,” Mendenhall told reporters later. “Quin said it best and said it more appropriately than I could, and he claimed ownership of not only the outcome but setting direction and going forward.”

The ultimate effectiveness of Blanding's words will receive its first test Saturday at Heinz Field when Virginia (5-2, 2-1 ACC) tries — again — to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2011. Virginia has been to only 18 bowls (7-11) in its history, third fewest of any ACC team.

Mendenhall didn't see the loss to Boston College coming, especially at home. Virginia opened the season 5-1, including a 42-23 victory at Boise State, the Broncos' worst home loss in 16 years despite having lost 20 of its 21 previous road games.

A victory against Boston College would have guaranteed a bowl game for Virginia.

But the game spiraled out of control early when Boston College scored on two 76-yard plays — a run and a pass — within 2 minutes, 19 seconds of each other in the first quarter. Virginia trailed 34-7 after three quarters.

Mendenhall said he never spoke of a bowl to his team, but he heard “some whispering around the edges” as the Boston College game approached.

“I was trying to keep a finger on the pulse of my team each and every week, focusing on the present,” he said. “Success was relatively new to this team.”

In the past 10 seasons, including this one, Virginia has been 42-74, 22-53 in the ACC. A year ago, it finished 2-10 in Mendenhall's first season in Charlottesville after leaving BYU.

“I think (thoughts of a bowl) moves us (to) thinking more about outcomes than the process and staying in the present,” he said. “Whether that was a contributor or not, I'm not sure. But we're certainly addressing it.”

His hope is when his team lines up at Heinz Field, it will return to focusing on one play at a time.

Through most of the season, singular focus has worked for Virginia. Blanding and linebacker Micah Kiser lead the ACC in tackles per game (10.6 and 10.3). Kiser has five sacks, and safety Brenton Nelson has three of his team's nine interceptions.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi also is trying to avoid bowl talk, and for a more logical reason than Virginia's. Pitt (3-5, 1-3) has been to nine bowls in a row but must win three of its last four regular-season games to qualify this season.

“We're just worried about winning the next one,” Narduzzi said.

Notes: Pitt cornerback Avonte Maddox, who hurt his arm last week in the Duke game, won't play against Virginia, according to the injury report released Thursday by Narduzzi. Defensive tackle Keyshon Camp (head) is listed as questionable.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.