Pitt football notebook: Pat Narduzzi not happy with leadership on team

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi admitted Thursday a smaller senior class has left a leadership void on the team, compared to last year.

“Are you happy with it? No,” he said. “I don't think we have the best group of leaders on our football team because we don't have as many.”

Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) has 14 seniors on the roster, but only eight have played important roles on the field. Two of those eight — quarterback Max Browne (shoulder) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (arm) — are injured and won't play Saturday against Virginia. Maddox is new to the injury list, but Browne has missed the past two games and is out for the season after shoulder surgery. Both are two of the four captains.

Pitt had 17 seniors — plus James Conner — in key roles last season when it was 5-3 after eight games and finished 8-5.

“The more leaders and seniors you have running your team, it's their football team,” Narduzzi said. “I truly believe that. The more you have, the better you are.”

Pitt has received leadership from several younger players. Included in that group are offensive tackle Brian O'Neill, safety Dennis Briggs, who is a junior co-captain, and injured players George Aston, a junior fullback, and Tre Tipton, a sophomore wide receiver.

“(Aston) leads the offense,” Narduzzi said. “That guy's an emotional leader and one of the most intense guys you have out on the field. Tre Tipton, another guy who's a natural leader.”

Narduzzi has been so impressed with Tipton's attitude during his recovery from a season-ending knee injury that he included him on the travel roster last week to Duke.

“We took guys who don't play because they have an effect on the team, and they have a great attitude and they're leaders,” he said.

Sign by Christmas

Pitt is off next week, which will give coaches a chance to recruit.

Recruiting becomes a more urgent task for college coaches this year with the new early signing period beginning Dec. 20.

Although Narduzzi wonders about the wisdom of asking players to sign letters of intent so close to the holidays and so soon after the end of the season, he expects his committed players to sign at that time.

“They know when they're signing,” he said. “The expectations are (they will sign in December).

“If a guy's starting to go, ‘Oh, I don't know,' guess what? I'm shopping for a new player.

“Our guys are going to sign on the 20th. If they don't sign on the 20th, then I'm assuming they're not signing with us until the next one (in February). But we're going to be looking for new players, too.

“I don't understand why we're going to sign a kid (a few) days before Christmas. It just makes no sense.”

There are 13 high school seniors on Pitt's 2018 commitment list: all 3-star prospects, according to Rivals.com . Rivals ranks Pitt's recruiting class 57th in the nation, 12th in the ACC.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.