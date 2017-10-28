Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt beats Virginia to keep bowl dream alive

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
Pitt's Jester Weah stretches into the end zone against Virginia in the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jester Weah stretches into the end zone against Virginia in the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Pitt's Darrin Hall cruses into the end zone past Virginia's Bryce Hall in the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Darrin Hall cruses into the end zone past Virginia's Bryce Hall in the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Pitt's Salem Brightwell picks off a Virginia in the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Salem Brightwell picks off a Virginia in the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Pitt's Qudree Henderson returns a punt for a second-quarter touchdown against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Qudree Henderson returns a punt for a second-quarter touchdown against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Virginia's Andrew Brown sacks Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci in the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Virginia's Andrew Brown sacks Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci in the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Pitt kept its slim bowl hopes alive Saturday afternoon, dominating Virginia from start to finish in a 31-14 victory at Heinz Field.

The victory marked Pitt's first winning streak of the season (two games), and dropped Virginia to 5-3, 2-2 in the ACC.

Pitt (4-5, 2-3) is off next week. It must win two of its final three regular-season games to become bowl eligible. Pitt hasn't missed a bowl game since 2007.

The victory against Virginia, which started the season 5-1, was led by the defense, which recorded eight quarterback hurries, three sacks and an interception by linebacker Saleem Brightwell.

In the third quarter after Pitt took a 28-7 lead on Qadree Ollison's 25-yard run, defensive linemen Shane Roy and Rashad Weaver sacked Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert for a total loss of 16 yards.

Benkert rallied the Cavaliers to a 28-14 deficit on a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Richard Burney on the first play of the fourth quarter. But Pitt never was in danger of surrendering the lead.

Pitt punctuated the effort with 4:35 left in the game by keeping running back Jordan Ellis out of the end zone on two tries from the 1.

Running back Darrin Hall rushed for 111 yards on 25 carries, and quarterback Ben DiNucci completed 10 of 18 passes for 134 yards, a touchdown and an interception by Virginia safety Quin Blanding. DiNucci attempted only three passes in the second half.

Pitt led, 21-7, at halftime, even though Virginia started two possessions in enemy territory.

Virginia's Joe Reed returned a kickoff 69 yards in the first quarter, but Pitt forced a 43-yard field-goal attempt by A.J. Mejia that was wide left.

Then, after starting at the Pitt 49 – thanks to a 39-yard punt by Ryan Winslow – Virginia moved to the 28. Running back Jordan Ellis was stopped for no gain on three consecutive plays, including a completed pass, when he needed only one yard for a first down.

Pitt scored three times before halftime on a 14-yard run by Hall, DiNucci's 19-yard pass to Jester Weah and Quadree Henderson's 75-yard punt return.

Henderson, a junior, has seven returns for touchdowns in his career (three punts, four kickoffs), one short of the NCAA record held by nine players.

Alex Kessman missed a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter, his third miss in four attempts. Kessman was good from 30 yards in the fourth quarter.

Virginia's only touchdown in the first half was a 19-yard pass from Benkert to wide receiver Hasise Dubois with 1:13 left in the second quarter.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

