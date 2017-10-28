Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt notebook: Quadree Henderson gets help from above on punt return TD

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Pitt's Quadree Henderson has the speed to run away from defenders, the strength to break tackles and the sense to find holes in the defense. It almost seems unfair that he had help from above.

During his 75-yard punt return in the second quarter of Pitt's 31-14 victory against Virginia on Saturday, Henderson was looking at the Heinz Field Jumbotron — fortunately, he was running in that direction — to gauge where he was in relation to the defenders.

After fielding the ball near the Pitt sideline, Henderson said, “I saw a big lineman. He tried to get me. He got my shirt. I wiggled out of that tackle.

“Number 29 (Virginia's Joey Blount) was chasing me, and I'm looking at the Jumbotron. I see 29 dive, so I high-stepped and got out of that tackle.

“I saw (safety Quin Blanding) keying in on me, tailing. I just dove and put the ball across the pylon.”

Henderson said he used the Jumbotron “like eyes in the back of my head.”

Elite company

Henderson's touchdown was his seventh career kick return in less than three seasons, leaving him one short of the NCAA record held by nine players.

The list is a Who's Who of great returners, including Colorado's Cliff Branch, who went on to win three Super Bowls with the Raiders, Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers, Clemson's C.J. Spiller and USC's Adoree Jackson.

Two active players ­— Rutgers' Janarion Grant and Washington's Dante Pettis — also have eight.

Henderson admitted he didn't know the name Cliff Branch, who played at Colorado in the early 1970s, but he said, “It would be an honor to have my name next to his.”

Records are nice, but Pitt has bigger goals down the stretch run of this season, and Henderson knows it.

“I really don't care about that record,” Henderson said. “I just want to win the rest of these games.”

Wet crowd

The crowd at Heinz Field numbered 30,889 on a wet, gloomy day, and many of them left when it started to rain harder in the second half. Coach Pat Narduzzi said he noticed.

“Great game, great weather,” he said. “Wish I would've saw the Panther Pitt a little bit more into the weather like our kids (were). Our kids weathered the storm.”

Everyone stands

After backup kicker Ian Troost knelt during the national anthem two weeks ago at Heinz Field, he stood Saturday, and each of his teammates did the same.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.comor via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
