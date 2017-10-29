Pitt's young defense starting to find its groove

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The fair question hovering over Pitt the past two weeks will linger through the current off week. It probably won't be answered in the North Carolina game Nov. 9, either. But make no mistake: It will be waiting in Blacksburg, Va., when the Panthers arrive to play No. 13 Virginia Tech on Nov. 18.

The question: Is Pitt's defense getting better, or are the opponents getting weaker?

In truth, Pitt's defensive improvement can be quantified statistically. The run defense — the area of the team that most concerns coach Pat Narduzzi even in the best of times — moved from 66th in the nation to No. 55 (eighth in the ACC) after the 31-14 victory against Virginia on Saturday. Pitt was 86th and 12th before the Duke game Oct. 21.

Duke ran for 76 yards and Virginia for 102, helping lower Pitt's rushing yards allowed average to 156.8.

After strong starts to the season, Duke and Virginia have fallen on hard times. Duke's run game is ranked 60th in the nation, but the Blue Devils are on a five-game losing streak. Virginia is 110th and has scored a total of only 44 points in the past three games.

Pitt is going in the other direction.

After its second consecutive victory, Pitt (4-5, 2-3) is crawling toward respectability and needs only to defeat North Carolina (1-8, 0-6) to get two shots at bowl eligibility when it closes the season against Virginia Tech and No. 9 Miami.

The young players look like they understand what's expected, which has allowed them to let loose their athleticism.

Probably the most impressive aspect of the Virginia game was that Pitt used only one senior on defense the entire game — end Allen Edwards, who didn't start. But the loss of senior cornerback Avonte Maddox (arm) will be felt against better opponents.

“We're a young group, so we had to get our groove,” sophomore middle linebacker Saleem Brightwell said. “Now, we've got it going. I just love being out there with my defense, my brothers, and just making plays happen.”

In the Virginia game, the Cavaliers challenged Pitt by going for the conversion on fourth down five times. Pitt turned away all but one threat. Pitt also stopped Virginia on 11 of 17 third downs.

“We talked about getting paid on the money down,” Narduzzi said. “We stopped them four out of five times on fourth down. That's big-time football.”

It started in the first quarter when Virginia had second-and-1 from the Pitt 28. Three snaps netted no yards as junior linebacker Elijah Zeise, Edwards and redshirt freshman defensive end Rashad Weaver made the stops.

In the second quarter, sophomore cornerback Dane Jackson broke up a fourth-and-5 pass from the Pitt 37.

On separate possessions in the fourth quarter, Virginia moved to the 1- and 4-yard lines, but couldn't score. Junior defensive tackle Shane Roy, redshirt freshman linebacker Elias Reynolds and junior cornerback Phillipie Motley stepped up and prevented touchdowns on two fourth-down plays.

Pitt got some help from Virginia's Olamide Zaccheaus, who dropped what looked to be a sure touchdown when he was wide open in the end zone. Still, freshman cornerback Jason Pinnock was credited with a quarterback hurry on the play.

Brightwell said the defense wants to take charge of games, set the tone. His interception in the first quarter, in which he tipped the football to himself, was the best example of that.

Pitt also recorded three sacks for the third time in the past five games and eight hurries, giving the Panthers 40 for the season — only five short of their 13-game total last year.

But those are just numbers. The defense will have actually grown if it helps Pitt win at least one of its two games against Virginia Tech and Miami.

“We want it to be on us when our backs are against the wall,” Brightwell said, “We love that pressure and we just want to show the world what kind of defense we are, what we've become.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.