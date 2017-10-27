Pitt basketball recruit Peace Ilegomah declared eligible by NCAA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt freshman center Peace Ilegomah, whose eligibility was in question because of the timing of his initial high school enrollment, was cleared by the NCAA to play this season, school officials said Friday.

Ilegomah, a native of Nigeria, spent the past five seasons in two U.S. high schools and CBD Montverde (Fla.) prep school after a year in a Nigerian high school. If the NCAA's initial ruling stood, he would have been ineligible this season and would have lost a year of eligibility.

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings praised the university's compliance team and the NCAA for resolving Ilegomah's status.

“Our compliance team, led by Dustin (Gray), along with (assistant coach) Sam (Ferry), did a tremendous job working with the NCAA to determine Peace's eligibility status,” Stallings said. “I commend the efforts by our team here as well as the NCAA in looking out for the best interests of the student-athlete. Peace is an outstanding young man with a terrific opportunity to grow on and off the court at the University of Pittsburgh.”

Ilegomah, 6-foot-9, averaged 11 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocked shots last season while helping Montverde to a 25-7 finish and second place in the National Prep Championship.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.