Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt basketball recruit Peace Ilegomah declared eligible by NCAA

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 5:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pitt freshman center Peace Ilegomah, whose eligibility was in question because of the timing of his initial high school enrollment, was cleared by the NCAA to play this season, school officials said Friday.

Ilegomah, a native of Nigeria, spent the past five seasons in two U.S. high schools and CBD Montverde (Fla.) prep school after a year in a Nigerian high school. If the NCAA's initial ruling stood, he would have been ineligible this season and would have lost a year of eligibility.

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings praised the university's compliance team and the NCAA for resolving Ilegomah's status.

“Our compliance team, led by Dustin (Gray), along with (assistant coach) Sam (Ferry), did a tremendous job working with the NCAA to determine Peace's eligibility status,” Stallings said. “I commend the efforts by our team here as well as the NCAA in looking out for the best interests of the student-athlete. Peace is an outstanding young man with a terrific opportunity to grow on and off the court at the University of Pittsburgh.”

Ilegomah, 6-foot-9, averaged 11 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocked shots last season while helping Montverde to a 25-7 finish and second place in the National Prep Championship.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.