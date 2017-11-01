Pitt hopes to freshen up, get healthy with week off

Pitt senior cornerback Avonte Maddox can run faster than most of his teammates, who will tell you his passion for the game is unsurpassed. But he can't do much with his right arm in a sling.

Nonetheless, he tries to do what he can to impact how Pitt prepares for the fourth, final and most important quarter of the season.

Not long after Maddox suffered an arm injury at Duke on Oct. 21, he sent a text message to coach Pat Narduzzi, asking for permission to join his teammates at practice at the conclusion of his scheduled therapy session.

“The guys need me out there,” Narduzzi said, relating Maddox's text.Narduzzi, however, is hoping to get Maddox back in the lineup at some time over the final three games, so he said he told the trainers, ‘Keep him in there and get him healthy. Doesn't help him standing around the field.' ”

Maddox complied with his coach's wishes, but Narduzzi warned, “He'll grab that sledgehammer (an actual sledgehammer the team uses as a symbol of its persistence) and be banging the door down trying to get out so he can go out and affect somebody else.“Because it's not all about him, which he realizes. That's why he's a leader.”

Pitt (4-5, 2-3 ACC) is off Saturday for the first time since the start of the season, but Narduzzi will begin the work week Thursday for the next game Nov. 9 against North Carolina at Heinz Field. It's the first of three season-ending games in November. He promised “a killer practice.”

Narduzzi said the off week arrived at a good time, giving the team its first extended break since early August. Perhaps get some injured players healthy.

“You know, right before the fourth quarter of the season to get a little freshened up,” he said.

Narduzzi has given no indication Maddox will be recovered in time to play against North Carolina, but he hasn't labeled the injury season-ending, either.

Meanwhile, Maddox tried to contribute emotionally, if not physically, during Pitt's victory against Virginia last week, offering one-armed support to the defense as it came off the field during its best performance against an ACC team this season.

“I told him during the game, ‘Go down and get Dane (Jackson, sophomore cornerback). Make sure he does this or that,' and he goes marching down there to do it, so he's beautiful,” Narduzzi said.

The loss of Maddox has forced Pitt to rely on younger cornerbacks such as junior Phillipie Motley and freshmen Jason Pinnock, Damarri Mathis and Therran Coleman.

Narduzzi said he has been pleased with his players' effort in recent weeks and during the troubling 2-5 start to the season.

“Maybe their iPhone is not working right, so instead of trying to fix the iPhone, they go get a new one,” he said. “There's no getting new ones (in football).

“We've coached the heck out of it about not quitting, not giving up, and really competing.

“It's easy to coach when you're 7-0 and getting ready for a Tuesday practice; the kids are into it.

“It's when you're not doing so well, that to me, really tells you what kind of football staff you have and what kind of kids you have.”The sledgehammer is a symbol of the team's persistence, but Narduzzi declined to talk much about it, protecting the privacy of the locker room.

But he did reveal a bit of its significance.

“The rock doesn't break as soon as you swing once,” he said. “You've got to continue to strike it, strike it, strike it, and you don't know what blow it's going to take to make that rock break and implode.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.