Pitt defensive line coach: Unit could be one of program's best

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many people on Pitt's campus have jobs tougher than defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

Professors and researchers can be found in almost any building, trying to solve equations and unlock scientific mysteries.

Even basketball coach Kevin Stallings has a more difficult job: He must fit 12 new players onto his roster.

But give Partridge his due. After seniors Jeremiah Taleni and Rori Blair were dismissed before training camp, Partridge pieced together a serviceable front four from a group of redshirt freshmen, sophomores and previously inactive and injured players.

The 11 players on the most recent depth chart entered this season with a total of six starts.

Partridge lost two of his better linemen for the Virginia game — the injured Dewayne Hendrix and Keyshon Camp — and what happened? The line played, perhaps, its best game of the season.

Of 31 Virginia rushing attempts, only two went for more than 9 yards. Ends Rashad Weaver and James Folston Jr. and tackle Shane Roy each recorded a sack that resulted in a total loss of 22 yards.

“You're really starting to see the fruits of their labor show up in their production,” Partridge said. “It hasn't necessarily shown up in the stat line up until the Virginia game, but this has been a thing coming for a long time since I got here eight months ago.”

There never was a question about the group's athletic ability or stature. Weaver's 6-foot-5 frame can be intimidating when he's charging the quarterback. It's the playbook and technique everyone needed to master.

“We really started from ground zero in terms of techniques and how we approach the game on a daily basis,” Partridge said. “Down there, if you step an inch out of place, you're in trouble, especially on this level in the ACC.”

But the group's inexperience also offers plenty of encouragement. Partridge is eager to see what the future holds.

“This group can be and has the potential to be — and those are dangerous words, can and potential — one of the best D-lines here,” he said. “Trust me, I know what that statement means.”

Partridge knows what it takes to make a good collegiate defender. He coached the line and linebackers for Pitt coaches Walt Harris and Dave Wannstedt from 2003-07. And when he went to Wisconsin, one of his pupils was J.J. Watt.

Partridge said he likes what he has seen from Weaver, a redshirt freshman who originally committed to Michigan before coach Jim Harbaugh told him there might not be room for him in his 2016 class.

Partridge said there's a big difference between how Weaver was playing at the start of training camp and now. It might not sound like much, but he shares the team lead in sacks with Sean Idowu and Avonte Maddox (two).

“He's playing with so much more confidence,” Partridge said of Weaver. “He's making his decisions full speed.

“He approaches it like a veteran. He takes detailed notes. He asks really next-level questions. He's very, very intelligent. He was in pre-med before deciding to go the business route.

“He's someone who is so technically sound because he works at it every day.”

Weaver has inched his way into the lineup, starting four of the past six games. Meanwhile, Folston started over Hendrix last week, getting a reward after learning to make what Partridge calls “full-speed decisions.”

“He was trying so hard to do things right, it slowed down his decision-making. All coaches talk about if you're going to make a mistake, make it a million miles an hour.”

There's so much more for Partridge to teach this group. He said he introduced a new concept Thursday, 9 1⁄ 2 weeks into the season.

“As you look to the horizon, this group can be special,” Partridge said. “It's a young group with a lot of potential.”

Note: Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill was named one of 11 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy that honors academic and athletic achievement and community service. O'Neill has worked with the 2nd and 7 Foundation, which seeks to put books in inner-city elementary schools.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.