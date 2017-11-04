Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Jared Wilson-Frame leads new-look Pitt past Slippery Rock

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
Pitt's Marcus Carr shoots over Slippery Rock's Khyree Wooten in the first half Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Marcus Carr shoots over Slippery Rock's Khyree Wooten in the first half Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Kene Chuwuka fights for the ball with Slippery Rock's Michah Till and Khyree Wooten (15) in the first half Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Kene Chuwuka fights for the ball with Slippery Rock's Michah Till and Khyree Wooten (15) in the first half Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson grabs a lose ball against Slippery Rock in the first half Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson grabs a lose ball against Slippery Rock in the first half Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson dunks against Slippery Rock in the first half Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson dunks against Slippery Rock in the first half Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Coach Kevin Stallings unveiled his second Pitt team — but the first he can call his own — when the reconstructed Panthers defeated Slippery Rock, 71-59, in an exhibition game Saturday at Petersen Events Center.Junior college transfer Jared Wilson-Frame led all scorers with 24 points, including three 3-pointers.

Shamiel Stevenson, Marcus Carr and Parker Stewart, freshmen only months removed from high school, added 16, 12 and 8 points each. Stevenson led all Pitt rebounders with eight.

The only holdovers from last year's team — seniors Ryan Luther and Jonathan Milligan — did not score until Luther hit a 3-pointer with 8:35 left in the game. Luther started, but committed three fouls in the first half. He finished with five points and three fouls.

Slippery Rock, a Division II team picked to finish fourth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, led by as many as nine points, 18-9, with 9:26 left in the first half.

Pitt closed the half on a 24-10 run to lead, 33-28, at intermission.

Pitt has a 35-game winning streak and a 59-5 all-time record in its preseason exhibition games. It never has lost an exhibition to a college team.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.