Jared Wilson-Frame leads new-look Pitt past Slippery Rock

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coach Kevin Stallings unveiled his second Pitt team — but the first he can call his own — when the reconstructed Panthers defeated Slippery Rock, 71-59, in an exhibition game Saturday at Petersen Events Center.Junior college transfer Jared Wilson-Frame led all scorers with 24 points, including three 3-pointers.

Shamiel Stevenson, Marcus Carr and Parker Stewart, freshmen only months removed from high school, added 16, 12 and 8 points each. Stevenson led all Pitt rebounders with eight.

The only holdovers from last year's team — seniors Ryan Luther and Jonathan Milligan — did not score until Luther hit a 3-pointer with 8:35 left in the game. Luther started, but committed three fouls in the first half. He finished with five points and three fouls.

Slippery Rock, a Division II team picked to finish fourth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, led by as many as nine points, 18-9, with 9:26 left in the first half.

Pitt closed the half on a 24-10 run to lead, 33-28, at intermission.

Pitt has a 35-game winning streak and a 59-5 all-time record in its preseason exhibition games. It never has lost an exhibition to a college team.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.