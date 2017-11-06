Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt notebook: Pair of sophomores help secondary improve

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
Pitt's Dane Jackson defends on a pass intended for Virginia's Andre Levrone in the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Dane Jackson defends on a pass intended for Virginia's Andre Levrone in the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Pitt's Dane Jackson defends on a pass intended for Virginia's Hasise Dubois in the fourth quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Dane Jackson defends on a pass intended for Virginia's Hasise Dubois in the fourth quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 1 hour ago

Improvements in Pitt's secondary have coincided with the regular presence of two sophomores — cornerback Dane Jackson and free safety Damar Hamlin — but there remains a lot of work to do.

Jackson has started the entire season and leads the team in pass breakups (eight) and interceptions (two). Hamlin has started the past three games after missing the first two, but he's fifth in tackles (36).

“I think you can certainly take Dane Jackson and say he's one of the most improved players that we had from a year ago,” coach Pat Narduzzi said.

“You look at where our corners were a year ago, and you can say that we've made some major strides in that area for sure.”

Pitt is allowing an average of 69 fewer passing yards but is still last in the ACC (269.3 per game).

Hamlin's progression can be tied to his health after missing most of his freshman season and this year's training camp with an injury.

“He feels much better,” Narduzzi said. “His attitude is much better because he gets to play.

“The product on the field, I think he can still be a lot better, too. Not that he's bad.

“We're going to see, once he gets to practice. He hasn't had a preseason camp yet. He hasn't had a spring ball yet, so he's just playing.”

Hamlin gauged his body as “200 percent better.” He also said he's feeling comfortable in the coverages.

“From the first week I played until now, I don't feel young out there at all,” he said.

Get it to Henderson

Narduzzi recognizes the need to get wide receiver Quadree Henderson more involved in the passing game, but he also doesn't want quarterback Ben DiNucci to force throws his way.

“You know, in the pass game, you can't look for a guy,” he said. “I think you get in trouble when you look for a guy. You have to read. You have to do what your quarterback coach tells you to do and read your coverage.

“But he's got to get open. We've got to get him the ball in the run game, as well, but the look has got to be what we need it to be, and then we've got to find ways to get it in his hands and make it like a punt return.

“And then he's got to make plays when he gets it. ”

Henderson is seventh in the nation in punt return average (16.1 yards), but he's caught only 13 passes for 140 yards and no touchdowns.

Shorter practices

Narduzzi said he has cut down on practice time “so we're not on our feet as long during the day.”

“Just cutting back on some of the periods. Instead of going 10 minutes of inside drill ... cut it down to seven.

“Not cutting down what we do, but just slimming down the amount of time, and if the coaches want to get more plays on, you'd better go faster.”

Star Wars Night

The North Carolina game Thursday will include a Star Wars Night promotion with the Pitt band putting on a Star Wars-themed halftime show.

Hamlin said the players will be involved through previously recorded video, but he admitted he's not a big Star Wars fan.

“My dad was, so I had to watch it a little bit,” he said. “I would just fall asleep.”

Next road game

The ACC announced Pitt's game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 18 will start at 12:20 p.m. It will be televised by WTAE-TV.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.