Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt could get 3 defensive starters back in lineup vs. North Carolina

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
Pitt's Avonte Maddox picks off a Oklahoma State pass in the third quarter Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Avonte Maddox picks off a Oklahoma State pass in the third quarter Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 4 hours ago

Three starters on Pitt's defense who missed the Virginia game after starting the first eight are listed as probable on the injury report that was released Tuesday.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox, defensive end Dewayne Hendrix and defensive tackle Keyshon Camp are expected to dress, if not play, Thursday night against North Carolina.

The bad news, however, is the loss of starting tight end Matt Flanagan, who is out with an undisclosed injury.

Maddox, a senior co-captain, injured his arm in the victory at Duke and was on the sideline — wearing a sling — the following week against Virginia. Maddox appears ready to return to the field, but coach Pat Narduzzi might decide to give him another week to recover, if the position is being handled ably by the younger replacements.

Phillipie Motley, a junior who missed most of training camp with an injury, started against Virginia and recorded two tackles and one of Pitt's three pass breakups. Also, freshmen cornerbacks Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis have received occasional playing time in recent weeks.

Flanagan is the team's fourth-leading pass catcher with 17 receptions for 160 yards. He will be replaced by sophomore Chris Clark, who has 11 catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Also listed as probable on the injury list is reserve linebacker Anthony McKee Jr.

Along with Flanagan, cornerback Malik Henderson, linebacker Quintin Wirginis and fullback George Aston are out.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.