Pitt could get 3 defensive starters back in lineup vs. North Carolina

Three starters on Pitt's defense who missed the Virginia game after starting the first eight are listed as probable on the injury report that was released Tuesday.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox, defensive end Dewayne Hendrix and defensive tackle Keyshon Camp are expected to dress, if not play, Thursday night against North Carolina.

The bad news, however, is the loss of starting tight end Matt Flanagan, who is out with an undisclosed injury.

Maddox, a senior co-captain, injured his arm in the victory at Duke and was on the sideline — wearing a sling — the following week against Virginia. Maddox appears ready to return to the field, but coach Pat Narduzzi might decide to give him another week to recover, if the position is being handled ably by the younger replacements.

Phillipie Motley, a junior who missed most of training camp with an injury, started against Virginia and recorded two tackles and one of Pitt's three pass breakups. Also, freshmen cornerbacks Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis have received occasional playing time in recent weeks.

Flanagan is the team's fourth-leading pass catcher with 17 receptions for 160 yards. He will be replaced by sophomore Chris Clark, who has 11 catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Also listed as probable on the injury list is reserve linebacker Anthony McKee Jr.

Along with Flanagan, cornerback Malik Henderson, linebacker Quintin Wirginis and fullback George Aston are out.