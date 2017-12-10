Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Pitt

Kevin Stallings sees Panthers take steps in giving WVU all it could handle

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
Pitt's Marcus Carr hits a 3-point shot in the second half against West Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Marcus Carr hits a 3-point shot in the second half against West Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame scores past West Virginia's Maciuj Bender in the first half Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame scores past West Virginia's Maciuj Bender in the first half Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson drives past West Virginia's Sagaba Konate in the first half Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson drives past West Virginia's Sagaba Konate in the first half Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 10 hours ago

Marcus Carr shrugged his shoulders, and that said more about the state of Pitt basketball than a nine-point loss to a good team that played poorly.

The question posed to Carr, a freshman point guard who often plays above his experience level, was this:

Did Pitt players learn something about themselves Saturday night after the 69-60 loss to No. 18 West Virginia, a game in which the Panthers trailed by 18 at halftime but only two with 5 minutes, 31 seconds to play?

“Uh, no,” Carr said, with the shrug. “I feel like we just did what we knew we could do. We knew that we could be this team from the time we first started practicing. It was a matter of time in putting it all together for the finished product you saw tonight.”

Yet it's far from a finished product, and Carr, 18, is smart enough to know that. West Virginia might be only the sixth-best team Pitt (5-5) will play this season, so more tough games are ahead.

“Honestly, we still didn't play our best,” said Carr, who is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists. “This is the hardest we played in a game, but we didn't play our best at all.”

Coach Kevin Stallings was OK with the 14 turnovers, especially considering only four occurred after halftime. He was especially pleased with the way Pitt corralled more rebounds — 38-32 — than the physical Mountaineers.

He didn't like the poor shooting that included 6 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.

“That's not going to win many games against good people like that,” he said.

Pitt scored 27 points in the first half, its lowest output since 21 against Penn State on Nov. 20.

But something has occurred in the ensuing three weeks. Pitt lost to Penn State, an unranked team, by 31. On Saturday night, it made West Virginia (9-1) sweat.

Stallings noticed.

“We got our butts kicked in the first half, and guys of lesser character would have put their head between their legs and thought the night is over,” he said. “But there was none of that with our guys at halftime at any point.”

That's the good news but also the least any coach can expect. Most teams try hard. Many don't quit in the face of adversity.

The trick is to take the next step. Carr said, “We're still building and still confident in how we can keep growing and improving.”

More good news: Pitt has room to improve.

Standing up to WVU without 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Kene Chukwuka (illness) is a good sign. Chukwuka is an occasional starter who can rebound. Plus, Pitt will get more than 15 minutes from senior guard Jonathan Milligan when his hamstring fully heals.

Next season should be even better. Only Luther and Milligan graduate, and 6-6 guard Malik Ellison, a transfer from St. John's, will be eligible. By several accounts, Ellison is often the best player in practice.

“Kevin will get it going,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “Kevin can coach.”

For the immediate future, however, will fans start to pay attention? Have they regained their appetite for basketball?

Attendance at Petersen Events Center on Saturday (7,748) far surpassed the average (2,767) over the first five games. The opponent was the biggest part of that, but the Oakland Zoo never eased up, chanting “13-9” toward West Virginia fans at the end of the game.

“I would hope that showing the fans that we can play basketball at a high level will have them come out and support us the rest of the season,” Carr said, “no matter who we're playing.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.