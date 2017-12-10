Kevin Stallings sees Panthers take steps in giving WVU all it could handle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marcus Carr shrugged his shoulders, and that said more about the state of Pitt basketball than a nine-point loss to a good team that played poorly.

The question posed to Carr, a freshman point guard who often plays above his experience level, was this:

Did Pitt players learn something about themselves Saturday night after the 69-60 loss to No. 18 West Virginia, a game in which the Panthers trailed by 18 at halftime but only two with 5 minutes, 31 seconds to play?

“Uh, no,” Carr said, with the shrug. “I feel like we just did what we knew we could do. We knew that we could be this team from the time we first started practicing. It was a matter of time in putting it all together for the finished product you saw tonight.”

Yet it's far from a finished product, and Carr, 18, is smart enough to know that. West Virginia might be only the sixth-best team Pitt (5-5) will play this season, so more tough games are ahead.

“Honestly, we still didn't play our best,” said Carr, who is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists. “This is the hardest we played in a game, but we didn't play our best at all.”

Coach Kevin Stallings was OK with the 14 turnovers, especially considering only four occurred after halftime. He was especially pleased with the way Pitt corralled more rebounds — 38-32 — than the physical Mountaineers.

He didn't like the poor shooting that included 6 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.

“That's not going to win many games against good people like that,” he said.

Pitt scored 27 points in the first half, its lowest output since 21 against Penn State on Nov. 20.

But something has occurred in the ensuing three weeks. Pitt lost to Penn State, an unranked team, by 31. On Saturday night, it made West Virginia (9-1) sweat.

Stallings noticed.

“We got our butts kicked in the first half, and guys of lesser character would have put their head between their legs and thought the night is over,” he said. “But there was none of that with our guys at halftime at any point.”

That's the good news but also the least any coach can expect. Most teams try hard. Many don't quit in the face of adversity.

The trick is to take the next step. Carr said, “We're still building and still confident in how we can keep growing and improving.”

More good news: Pitt has room to improve.

Standing up to WVU without 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Kene Chukwuka (illness) is a good sign. Chukwuka is an occasional starter who can rebound. Plus, Pitt will get more than 15 minutes from senior guard Jonathan Milligan when his hamstring fully heals.

Next season should be even better. Only Luther and Milligan graduate, and 6-6 guard Malik Ellison, a transfer from St. John's, will be eligible. By several accounts, Ellison is often the best player in practice.

“Kevin will get it going,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “Kevin can coach.”

For the immediate future, however, will fans start to pay attention? Have they regained their appetite for basketball?

Attendance at Petersen Events Center on Saturday (7,748) far surpassed the average (2,767) over the first five games. The opponent was the biggest part of that, but the Oakland Zoo never eased up, chanting “13-9” toward West Virginia fans at the end of the game.

“I would hope that showing the fans that we can play basketball at a high level will have them come out and support us the rest of the season,” Carr said, “no matter who we're playing.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.