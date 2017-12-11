Jordan Whitehead leaving Pitt for NFL Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Along with a big victory to end the season and coach Pat Narduzzi's contract extension, harsh reality has struck Pitt football.

Pitt must step into the 2018 season without its two most dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball. Junior safety Jordan Whitehead declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, joining kick returner and wide receiver Quadree Henderson, who declared his intention to leave school early last week.

Whitehead announced his decision through his personal Twitter account.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to play for this university, Coach Narduzzi, and this coaching staff for the past three years," Whitehead wrote. "I would like to thank them for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but I feel I'm ready to take the next step in achieving my dreams."

Replacing Whitehead won't be easy because it affects the core principle of Narduzzi's defense: stopping the run.

Whitehead recorded 234 tackles in three seasons and 31 games, often forming the last line of defense after a ball carrier eluded the front seven.

He was named ACC Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 when he played in 13 games, with 12 starts, and led the team in tackles (109). He missed 41⁄2 games in 2016, three after breaking his arm in the Clemson game Nov. 12 and another for an unspecified reason, and ended up with 65 tackles.

He started the 2017 season on a three-game suspension for violation of team rules, but he finished with 60 tackles in nine games, third on the team behind linebackers Seun Idowu and Saleem Brightwell. He also recorded four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and an interception this season.

He had one interception and one fumble recovery in each of his three seasons, including a pick-6 against Virginia in 2016 that turned the momentum of that game in Pitt's favor just before halftime.

Whitehead's athleticism allowed him to play on both sides of the ball, rushing for 362 yards and three touchdowns as a tailback in three seasons. He also caught four passes for 17 yards.

Whitehead, a Central Valley graduate who will turn 21 two months before the draft, was the gem of Pitt's 2015 recruiting class, committing to former coach Paul Chryst during the '14 season and staying true to his pledge after Narduzzi was hired two months later.

He became one of the top safeties in the ACC early in his freshman season, and was named to the all-conference team three times: third team in 2015, second team last year and honorable mention this season.

Whitehead will attract plenty of attention in the months leading up to the draft, especially in light of his suspension this year.

"He'll be asked many, many questions (at the NFL Combine)," said Gil Brandt, NFL.com draft analyst and a former Dallas Cowboys front office executive. "Everybody will want to talk to the guy."

Brandt said he's disappointed when players leave college early, but he believes Whitehead can succeed at the next level.

"I think they can become so much better," he said. "They are so much more mature when they come into the league (when they don't leave early). It's a sign of the times, which is not good, in my estimation.

"But if there is a player (who can succeed after coming out early), this player shows that he's a good player. I think he will play in the NFL."

He said Whitehead's size (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) will raise some questions.

"Guys can be smaller and better in college," he said. "This is not a big guy. This is a football player, but he's not really a big guy."

Replacing Whitehead won't be easy, but Pitt has several young safeties who gained experience this season, including sophomores Damar Hamlin and Jazzee Stocker and redshirt freshmen Phil Campbell and Bricen Garner. Plus, co-captain Dennis Briggs will be a senior next year.

But the safety with the greatest expectations might be 2017 Steel Valley graduate Paris Ford, who was redshirted this season after missing most of training camp while tending to academic issues.

"He's going to be a phenomenal player," Narduzzi said on Oct. 5. "He's as good a freshman as I've seen."

Not that he was comparing, but Narduzzi also saw Whitehead as a freshman.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.comor via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.