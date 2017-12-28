Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt seniors Avonte Maddox, Jester Weah, Ryan Winslow invited to NFL Combine

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
Pitt's Avonte Maddox defends on a pass intended for Miami's Ammon Richards in the third quarter Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Jester Weah all alone on a touchdown against Rice in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt punter Ryan Winslow kicks during practice Thursday, April 13, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt seniors Avonte Maddox, Jester Weah and Ryan Winslow have been invited to the NFL Combine Feb. 27-March 5 in Indianapolis, according to a Tweet from coach Pat Narduzzi.

Maddox, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, is a four-year starter at cornerback where he recorded eight interceptions, 34 pass breakups and seven sacks, including four in 2017.

Weah, 6-3, 210, has led Pitt in reception yardage in each of the past two seasons, totaling 1,568. He caught 14 touchdown passes among his 77 career receptions.

Winslow, 6-6, 225, has handled Pitt's punting duties exclusively for the past four seasons. He led the ACC this season with a career-high average of 44.5 yards per punt and was named to the All-ACC first team. He punted 226 times at Pitt, with 70 dropped inside the 20-yard line and two blocks.

Three other Pitt players — juniors Jordan Whitehead, Quadree Henderson and Brian O'Neill — have declared for the NFL Draft. The Combine's official invitation list will be posted on nflcombine.net in early February.

