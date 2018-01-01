Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt basketball gameday: Panthers at Louisville, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
Pitt’s Shamiel Stevenson scores past Miami’s Anthony Lawrence II in the second half Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Updated 4 hours ago

at Louisville

9 p.m. KFC Yum! Center,

Louisville, Ky.

TV/radio: ESPNU/93.7 FM, Pitt Radio Network

Line: Louisville by 16

Breakdown: Louisville is unranked under Dave Padgett, who is one of the youngest (32) and tallest (6-foot-11, second only to Georgetown's Patrick Ewing) coaches in college basketball. Three months ago, Padgett replaced legendary coach Rick Pitino, who was fired for his alleged role in a $100,000 pay-for-play scheme at Louisville. ... The Cardinals' only losses are to ranked teams: No. 14 Purdue (66-57), No. 23 Seton Hall (79-77) and No. 16 Kentucky (90-61). ... Pitt visits an opponent's home court for the first time since the opener at Navy on Nov. 10. The other three road games — losses to Penn State and Oklahoma State on Nov. 20-21 and a victory against Duquesne on Dec. 1 — were played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and PPG Paints Arena. ... Pitt played nine consecutive games in Pittsburgh. ... Shamiel Stevenson is ninth among ACC freshmen in scoring and is second on team in rebounding (5.3) while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

Pitt (8-6, 1-1)

Position Player-Ht.-Cl.-PPG-RPG

F/C Terrell Brown-6-10-Fr.-3.0-2.3

G Khameron Davis-6-4-Fr.-5.4-2.5

G/F Jared Wilson-Frame-6-5-Jr.-12.9-3.8

G Shamiel Stevenson-6-8-Fr.-10.4-5.3

G Marcus Carr-6-1-Fr.-10.9-2.9

Louisville (10-3, 0-0)

Position Player-Ht.-Cl.-PPG-RPG

F Anas Mahmoud-7-0-Sr.-8.4-6.7

F Ray Spalding-6-10-Jr.-10.8-9.7

F Deng Adel-6-7-Jr.-15.4-3.5

F V.J. King-6-6-So.-9.3-4.0

G Quentin Snider-6-2-Sr.-11.8-3.2

