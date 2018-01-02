Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Wofford introduces Pitt's Josh Conklin as new head coach

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Pitt defensive coordinator Josh Conklin during the first day of spring practice Thursday, March 16, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt defensive coordinator Josh Conklin during the first day of spring practice Thursday, March 16, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Wofford made the hiring of Josh Conklin as its head football coach official Tuesday, with director of athletics Richard Johnson calling the former Pitt defensive coordinator “the complete package.”

“Having worked here as an assistant under (recently retired head coach) Mike Ayers, he has the Wofford DNA we were looking for along with a great depth and breadth of external experience,” Johnson said in a statement, noting Conklin was a Wofford assistant from 2007-2009. “For the past three seasons as a defensive coordinator in the ACC, he has matched wits with some of the best offensive minds in college football. We are thrilled to have him carry on the legacy of Mike Ayers and Wofford football.”

“Our family is very excited to be at Wofford College,” Conklin said. “I hope that we can continue the success that Mike Ayers has built. Following in his footsteps is a great honor and we are excited to be coming back to Wofford.”

Added Wofford president Dr. Nayef Samhat: “We are delighted to have the experience and background of coach Conklin, who knows and understands what is special about Wofford football — success on the field and in the classroom. I am pleased to welcome Josh and his family back to Wofford College.”

Conklin has been at Pitt for the past three years, hired onto coach Pat Narduzzi's first Pitt staff in 2015. A year later, Pitt ranked sixth nationally in sacks, averaging 3.31 per contest. Pitt's rush defense was 16th in the nation that year, allowing an average of only 119.6 yards per game.

Pitt compiled 111 sacks over the 2015, ‘16 and ‘17 seasons.

Conklin joined Pitt after building an impressive resume as Florida International's defensive coordinator for two years (2013-14). In his final season, he was nominated for the prestigious Broyles Award , given to the nation's top assistant, after overseeing a unit that ranked first nationally in fumble recoveries (19), second in defensive touchdowns (six), fourth in turnovers gained (33), eighth in turnover margin (plus-11 overall; 0.92 margin per game) and 35th in total defense (363.8 yards per game). He also was defensive coordinator at The Citadel from 2010-2011.

Wofford officials didn't forget Conklin's time at their school. In his first two seasons there as secondary coach, Wofford recorded 33 interceptions.

Narduzzi gave Conklin his blessings.

“I would like to thank Josh Conklin and his wife, Molly, for their tremendous commitment and contributions to the Pitt football program the past three years,” he said in a statement. “We are all thrilled that Josh has received this opportunity to be the new head coach at Wofford, a place he and his family are very familiar with given his past tenure there. Everyone at Pitt holds Josh in the highest regard as a person, teacher and coach. We know that Wofford will achieve great things under his leadership.”

Wake Forest assistant head coach Kevin Higgins, who was The Citadel's head coach when Conklin was there, said, “What an excellent hire for Wofford. Josh Conklin is an outstanding football coach. He is bright, extremely organized and has a tremendous work ethic. His communication skills and football expertise will allow Wofford to continue its excellence both on and off the field.”

