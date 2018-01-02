Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt men run over by Louisville for ACC loss

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 11:35 p.m.
Pitt guard Marcus Carr fights his way around the defense of Louisville forward Deng Adel during the first half Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Louisville, Ky.
Pitt guard Shamiel Stevenson (attempts to drive past the defense of Louisville forward Malik Williams during the first half Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud (left) attempts to block a shot by Pitt's guard Marcus Carr the second half.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-0 run by Louisville in the first half proved too much for Pitt to overcome, and the Panthers lost 77-51 on Tuesday night.

The Panthers (8-7, 0-2 ACC) made five of their first six baskets, then missed their next eight as the Cardinals pulled away. Held to a season-low in points for the second straight game, Pitt made just four of its final 17 shots in the first half and shot 35 percent overall.

Parker Stewart led the Panthers with 12 points.

In the Cardinals' ACC opener, they quickly erased any taste left over from their 90-61 loss to Kentucky on Friday. Louisville (11-3) went up 28-12 with 7:48 left in the first half and led by at least 11 points the rest of the way.

Quentin Snider scored 19 points to lead the Cardinals.

Louisville shot 50 percent from the floor, the third time this season they made at least half of their shots. Deng Adel added 12 points for the Cardinals, who had four players score in double figures.

Pitt senior forward Ryan Luther missed his fifth straight game with an injured right foot. The Panthers travel to Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

