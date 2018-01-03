Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings mocks Louisville scandal, fires back at heckling fan

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 7:24 a.m.
Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings yells to his players as they take on Miami during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Miami won 67-53. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings yells to his players as they take on Miami during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Miami won 67-53. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Updated 8 hours ago

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings had little to be happy about in his team's 77-51 ACC loss to Louisville on Tuesday.

But a heckling fan sent him even further over the edge.

Audio from the sideline appeared to catch Stallings yelling over to a Louisville fan: "At least we don't pay our guys $100,000."

The comment was in reference to an FBI investigation, in which Louisville is being probed for allegedly paying a recruit — later indentified as five-star recruit Brian Bowen — to sign with the school.

As a result, Louisville ousted Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and said Bowen will never play for the school.

"Somebody said something bad about my players, so I'm just going to stick up for my players," Stallings said of the incident. "I probably said the wrong thing, but I'm not going to let people talk crap about my players."We're down, the game's over with, you don't need to insult kids who are out there trying to fight hard and do their best."

Interim Louisville coach David Padgett said he wasn't aware of the incident until he was asked about it after the game.

He said he knows the team has been — and most likely will be throughout the season -— heckled on the road. At Purdue, Boilermakers fan came to the game wearing FBI shirts.

"We've just got to ignore that," he said. "Our players at Purdue, they didn't let it bother them, so it's not anything we're going to talk about or pay attention to."

The Associated Press contributed.

Related Content
Pitt men run over by Louisville for ACC loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — David Padgett thought his Louisville team would come out with more intensity Tuesday night, and the Cardinals proved their interim coach right. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.