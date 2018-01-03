Pitt coach Kevin Stallings mocks Louisville scandal, fires back at heckling fan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings had little to be happy about in his team's 77-51 ACC loss to Louisville on Tuesday.

But a heckling fan sent him even further over the edge.

Audio from the sideline appeared to catch Stallings yelling over to a Louisville fan: "At least we don't pay our guys $100,000."

The comment was in reference to an FBI investigation, in which Louisville is being probed for allegedly paying a recruit — later indentified as five-star recruit Brian Bowen — to sign with the school.

Didn't hear it when it happened, but sure enough my camera mic picked up Pitt coach Kevin Stallings $100k comment pic.twitter.com/66XU7f03hk — John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) January 3, 2018

As a result, Louisville ousted Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and said Bowen will never play for the school.

"Somebody said something bad about my players, so I'm just going to stick up for my players," Stallings said of the incident. "I probably said the wrong thing, but I'm not going to let people talk crap about my players."We're down, the game's over with, you don't need to insult kids who are out there trying to fight hard and do their best."

Pitt's Kevin Stallings on why he shouted to U of L fans "at least we don't pay our players $100,000" pic.twitter.com/6wwgDTjGKK — Tom Lane (@TomLaneWDRB) January 3, 2018

Interim Louisville coach David Padgett said he wasn't aware of the incident until he was asked about it after the game.

He said he knows the team has been — and most likely will be throughout the season -— heckled on the road. At Purdue, Boilermakers fan came to the game wearing FBI shirts.

"We've just got to ignore that," he said. "Our players at Purdue, they didn't let it bother them, so it's not anything we're going to talk about or pay attention to."

The Associated Press contributed.