Rick Pitino has some choice words for Pitt coach Kevin Stallings
Updated 4 hours ago
University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino is apparently not a fan of Kevin Stallings.
The Louisville Courier Journal reports media personality John Ramsey shared Pitino's opinion of the University of Pittsburgh basketball coach in a tweet.
A text to me from Coach Pitino this morning.. here we go.. U can quote me -Stallings is a Jackass— John Ramsey (@JohnRamseyUofL) January 4, 2018
Pitino comment comes in reaction to Stallings' heckling a fan during Pitt's 77-51 ACC loss to Louisville on Tuesday.
Audio from the sideline appeared to catch Stallings yelling over to a Louisville fan: "At least we don't pay our guys $100,000."
Stallings was referencing an FBI investigation, in which Louisville is being probed for allegedly paying a recruit — later indentified as five-star recruit Brian Bowen — to sign with the school.
Pitino ended up losing his job, along with two Louisville assistants and then-athletic director Tom Jurich.