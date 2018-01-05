Pitt forward Ryan Luther's foot injury not improving, coach says

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said senior forward Ryan Luther's right foot injury is not getting better, and he will miss his sixth consecutive game Saturday at Virginia Tech.

“I'm not as encouraged as I'd like to be about the notion of getting him back quickly,” Stallings said Friday morning on 93.7 FM. “He was re-evaluated on Wednesday and there does not appear to be a whole lot of progress made. We're still looking at some time here with Ryan not being available.

“He's still having some pain in there and the X-rays are still showing — I don't know if inflammation is the right word or not — but it's still real hot in there. We're not going to expose him to any further injury until he is completely well.”

Stallings said doctors first examined Luther's foot Dec. 13 after he reported discomfort, but not a lot of pain.

“There was not a moment of trauma (when the injury occurred),” Stallings said. “Even when we first examined it, he wasn't in a great deal of pain. But it was obvious ... just a tremendous amount of inflammation or heat or whatever you want to call it in there. It lit up like a Christmas tree in that X-ray.

“(Trainer) Tony (Salesi) said it was just getting ready to break. Those bones just aren't doing him a good service right now.”