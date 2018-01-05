Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Four more players transfer out of Pitt football

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Pitt defensive lineman Kam Carter goes through drills during practice Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt defensive lineman Kam Carter goes through drills during practice Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 4 hours ago

Four more players are leaving the Pitt football team as defensive end Kaezon Pugh, defensive tackle Kam Carter, cornerback Malik Henderson and linebacker Henry Miller informed coaches of their plans to transfer.

Pugh, an Aliquippa graduate who was one of the WPIAL's top running backs, was a highly touted member of Pitt's 24-man recruiting class in 2016 ­— one of five four-star prospects, according to Rivals.com. Initially, Pugh played linebacker at Pitt, but he was moved to defensive end for his redshirt freshman season last year, and several other defensive ends passed him on the depth chart.

If Carter continues his collegiate career, he will have played at four schools in four years, including Penn State, where he was dismissed, and East Mississippi Community College. Carter, who was a sophomore last season, played in nine games in 2017, recording eight tackles, including 1 12 tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery. He seldom fit into the regular rotation on the interior line, however.

Miller, a former defensive back, played in three games last season as a redshirt freshman. He recorded no tackles.

Henderson, a sophomore from the Class of 2015, enrolled in January of that year before redshirting. He played in two games in 2016 but did not play last season.

A total of 10 players are planning to leave the program this offseason, including juniors Brian O'Neill, Quadree Henderson and Jordan Whitehead, who are leaving early for the NFL Draft; and running back Chawntez Moss, who was dismissed. Backup quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Thomas MacVittie previously announced plans to transfer.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.