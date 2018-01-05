Four more players transfer out of Pitt football

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four more players are leaving the Pitt football team as defensive end Kaezon Pugh, defensive tackle Kam Carter, cornerback Malik Henderson and linebacker Henry Miller informed coaches of their plans to transfer.

Pugh, an Aliquippa graduate who was one of the WPIAL's top running backs, was a highly touted member of Pitt's 24-man recruiting class in 2016 ­— one of five four-star prospects, according to Rivals.com. Initially, Pugh played linebacker at Pitt, but he was moved to defensive end for his redshirt freshman season last year, and several other defensive ends passed him on the depth chart.

If Carter continues his collegiate career, he will have played at four schools in four years, including Penn State, where he was dismissed, and East Mississippi Community College. Carter, who was a sophomore last season, played in nine games in 2017, recording eight tackles, including 1 1⁄ 2 tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery. He seldom fit into the regular rotation on the interior line, however.

Miller, a former defensive back, played in three games last season as a redshirt freshman. He recorded no tackles.

Henderson, a sophomore from the Class of 2015, enrolled in January of that year before redshirting. He played in two games in 2016 but did not play last season.

A total of 10 players are planning to leave the program this offseason, including juniors Brian O'Neill, Quadree Henderson and Jordan Whitehead, who are leaving early for the NFL Draft; and running back Chawntez Moss, who was dismissed. Backup quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Thomas MacVittie previously announced plans to transfer.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.