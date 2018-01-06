Virginia Tech pulls away to drop Pitt to 0-3 in ACC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored a career-high 28 points to lift Virginia Tech to an 81-67 victory over Pitt on Saturday.

Blackshear made 12 of 16 from the floor in helping the Hokies (12-4, 1-2 ACC) snap a two-game losing streak. Virginia Tech avoided a 0-3 start to league play for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Pitt (8-8, 0-3), which has lost three straight, trailed by 11 in the second half, but went on a 17-6 run, tying the game at 51-51 on two free throws by Jared Wilson-Frame with 12:37 remaining. The Hokies, though, scored the next six points, with Blackshear scoring four of them, and gradually pulled away.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added the cause by converting three 3-point plays in the final six minutes and finished with 16 points for the Hokies, and Ahmed Hill had 15. Justin Robinson scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists.

Wilson-Frame led the Panthers, tying his career high with 20 points. He and Parker Stewart each made four of Pitt's 12 3-pointers, but the Panthers' 17 turnovers led to 22 Virginia Tech points.