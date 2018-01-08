Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt might look to get more shots for freshman guard Parker Stewart

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
Pitt's Parker Stewart hits a 3-point basket over Lehigh's Kyle Leufroy in the second half Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The loss of Pitt senior forward Ryan Luther, who is expected to miss his seventh consecutive game Wednesday against Duke with a foot injury, has forced coach Kevin Stallings to reconfigure his offensive scheme.

Freshman guard Parker Stewart isn't wasting the opportunity.

Over the past four games (three Pitt losses), Stewart has hit 12 of 20 3-point attempts, compared to 3 of 17 in the first four games.

“We may have to look at ways to try and free him up more,” said coach Kevin Stallings, whose team will take an 8-8 record (0-3 in the ACC) into the game. “The more we can do to help Parker the better, but he's also doing a better job of helping himself by putting the ball on the ground and getting to the basket.

“It's easy to see and understand why he is getting better. He practices very, very hard and has tried to do exactly what he's coached to do, never tries to shortcut anything.”

The news on Luther is no better than it was Friday when Stallings addressed the injury to his best player.

“It's not feeling like his return is real close at this point,” Stallings said Monday, adding Luther will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

When No. 7 Duke (13-2, 1-2) visits Petersen Events Center, the Blue Devils won't have backup center Marques Bolden (knee), and sixth man Javin DeLaurier is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Duke's starting five accounted for all but four of the team's points and all but 24 total minutes played in a 96-85 loss to the N.C. State on Saturday.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

