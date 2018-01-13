Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Scoring droughts doom Pitt against visiting Georgia Tech

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie (5) and Pittsburgh guard Jared Wilson-Frame (0) chase after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Pitt had long scoring droughts at the beginning of each half Saturday — a total of more than 12 minutes of turnovers, lost rebounds and missed shots. Each time, the Panthers rallied briefly, but ultimately could not survive their slumps and fell to Georgia Tech, 69-54, at Petersen Events Center.

With one more scoreless stretch — nearly seven minutes near the end of the game — Pitt (8-10, 0-5) extended its losing streak to five (all ACC games). Georgia Tech (10-7, 3-1) has won four in a row.

The Yellow Jackets scored the first 10 points of the game. Duke did the same against Pitt on Wednesday on its way to a 87-52 victory.

After the halftime break, Georgia Tech started the second half on a 6-0 run and led, 48-29, at 15 minutes, 14 seconds. But two 3-point baskets from Pitt's little-used graduate transfer Monty Boykins — within 35 seconds of each other — helped Pitt trim the lead to 49-39 four minutes later.

That was the end of the rally, however, and Georgia Tech took a 58-41 lead into the game's last seven minutes.

Pitt fell behind, 21-1, in the game's first six minutes and didn't score its first basket until Stevenson's layup at 13:05.

Coach Kevin Stallings pulled his entire starting five off the floor briefly, and when they returned Pitt started a rally. Over a 10-minute stretch, Pitt outscored Georgia Tech, 24-11, and at 3:54 cut the lead to 32-25 on a 3-point basket by Parker Stewart.

But that was as close as Pitt could get to the Yellow Jackets.

Before halftime, Georgia Tech exerted its dominance again and took a 40-29 lead into intermission.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

