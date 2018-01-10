No. 7 Duke sends Pitt to 4th consecutive loss

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings isn't afraid to admit the truth, especially when it punches him in the mouth.

And the punch he took Wednesday night during a painful 87-52 loss to the No. 7 Blue Devils was significant and revealed the wide gulf between Pitt and the best teams in the ACC.

"I'm jealous of Coach K," he said after Duke had its way with the Panthers (8-9, 0-4) in front of the best home crowd of the season (9,180).

Stallings said it with a smile and was being facetious. But he knows that what happened only underscores the hard work that awaits him and his players.

"There are lot of things to be learned from this game for our team," he said. "We competed somewhat favorably for not enough minutes, but a few minutes. So, I hope that shows our players, 'OK, we've got something in there, if we put it together right and do it with consistency.'

"Our challenge is we have to get that kind of play as close to 40 minutes as we can."

There were so many examples of Duke's superiority, starting with the 10-0 run to open the game and the Blue Devils' 50-24 halftime lead.

"It took us 15 minutes to get settled in," Stallings said.

Then, there was 6-foot-11 freshman center Marvin Bagley, the leading scorer and rebounder in the ACC, who finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds for Duke (14-2, 2-2). For most of the night, he owned the spaces above the rim and around the basket.

Bagley was one of nine freshmen who started the game, but Stallings said, "Our freshmen don't look like their freshmen. And that's not our freshmen's fault.

"Nobody looks like Marvin Bagley. He's as good a player as I've ever watched in preparation for a game on film."

Pitt's big men, Shamiel Stevenson, Kene Chukwuka and Terrell Brown, spent the night trying to muscle Bagley, but it was no contest. Together, they had 12 rebounds, three fewer than Bagley.

For one brief spell in the first half, Chukwuka hustled for three offensive rebounds on one possession, finishing it with a layup. But for all Chukwuka's hard work, that only cut the Duke lead to 45-17.

It was one of the few times the Oakland Zoo could raise their voices in jubilation, other than when they were joined by Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Pitt started an all-freshman lineup for the third consecutive game, and even its leading scorer, Jared Wilson-Frame, struggled. He scored 17 points but missed 10 of 17 attempts.

The most important question posed to Stallings was how to bridge the talent gap that exists between his team and most of the ACC's elite.

"We just have to fight our rear ends off and recruit well and also work hard at developing the guys we have," Stallings said.

Krzyzewski understands Pitt's dilemma. He said the last time he saw such a major roster reconstruction similar to what is happening at Pitt was his first three seasons at Duke from 1981-83, when he was 38-47. Three years later, Duke was 37-3 and playing for the national championship.

"You just have to stick with it," he said. "What (Stallings) is teaching is fundamentally good. On the offensive end, those kids are becoming better with the ball and sharing the ball. It's a very well-conceived offense and difficult to defend."

Stallings does have a plan:

"Grow 'em up and get 'em older and, hopefully, when they're juniors and seniors, and not freshmen, they are battle-tested and they know how to play," he said. "Keep them as positive about who they are and what they can become and, all of a sudden, you wake up one day and you have a good team."

