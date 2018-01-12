Analysis: Pitt basketball team can accentuate positives even without Ryan Luther

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breakdown: Georgia Tech was 6-7 through December before starting its current three-game winning streak that includes victories over No. 18 Miami and Notre Dame. ... The Yellow Jackets are 0-3 on opponents' home court (Wofford, Georgia and Notre Dame). ... Pitt is shooting 38.5 percent (75 of 195) overall and 29.2 percent (26 of 89) from 3-point range through four conference games (all losses). ... Pitt has lost 10 of its past 20 games at Petersen Events Center, but with its next victory, it will tie Syracuse for the third-most home-court victories (241) since 2002-03, behind Kansas and Memphis. ... Pitt visits Syracuse on Tuesday.

Hearing about the season-ending injury to the team's best player might be the final and most decisive blow for any team.

But perhaps that won't be the case for Pitt.

Coach Kevin Stallings hopes Pitt (8-9, 0-4 ACC) can shake off the loss of senior Ryan Luther, knowing his foot injury is expected to heal in time for next season. At that point, everyone will be a year older and wiser and — except for senior Jonathan Milligan, who will graduate — will be eager for the 2018-19 season.

Yet, there still are several important details to handle this season: at least 15 ACC games, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday against Georgia Tech at Petersen Events Center.

Here are three directives the team might want to follow the rest of the season:

1. Stay motivated, don't get down.

So far, that hasn't been a problem, according to accounts from several players. It's probably the team's most surprising and encouraging characteristic.

“We haven't hung our heads over any game,” junior Jared Wilson-Frame said. “We are a new team, one of the youngest in college basketball, so we knew there were going to be bumps in the road.

“But every day we make sure we love each other so we can smooth that road out.”Pitt has lost four times in the ACC by a margin of more than 22 points per game. That's bad, but Pitt's next two games are against opponents that are unranked and didn't get any votes in the latest Associated Press poll:

• Georgia Tech lost to 5-12 Grambling last month.

• Syracuse, Pitt's host Tuesday, is already 1-3 in the ACC while losing four of its past six.

2. Continue to hustle on the boards.

Funny thing about the Duke game: Pitt lost by 35 points but collected more rebounds (32) than in any of its other three ACC games. Small victories.

Losing Luther hurts in many areas, especially when the ball is coming off the rim, but Terrell Brown, Kene Chukwuka and Shamiel Stevenson have the bodies for the task and appear willing to rebound against anyone.

Speaking of willing, freshman guard Parker Stewart (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) is the team's second-leading rebounder in conference games (15).

3. Let Wilson-Frame assume Luther's leadership role.

Wilson-Frame, 21, is a positive thinker who can help the young players through the rigors of a season. He's seen it all: three high schools, one junior college. Use that experience.

Wilson-Frame is in a shooting slump — he has missed 27 of his past 32 from beyond the 3-point arc — but he said he plans to drive to the basket more often to create chances for teammates.

“If your shots aren't falling, as a leader on the team, that's what you have to do,” he said. “I know I can shoot. I know I can score. So, I just try to lead my teammates, especially the young guys, to keep fighting all game.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.