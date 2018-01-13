Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Reports: Pitt hires Randy Bates to be defensive coordinator

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi speaks to the media about his first early signing class of 15 Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi speaks to the media about his first early signing class of 15 Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reached into the Big Ten to find his new defensive coordinator when he hired Northwestern linebackers coach Randy Bates to replace Josh Conklin, according to a tweet from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Bates, a retired lieutenant in the Navy, has been on Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's staff for the past 11 years. He has been a college football assistant for 36 years, including serving as Louisiana Tech's defensive coordinator in 2005 before joining Fitzgerald at Northwestern.

Bates also has coached at New Hampshire, Navy, St. Joseph's, Miami (Ohio) and Muskingum after graduating from Ohio State in 1983.

Conklin left Pitt two weeks ago when he named head coach at Wofford (S.C.) College.

