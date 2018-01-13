Reports: Pitt hires Randy Bates to be defensive coordinator
Updated 2 hours ago
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reached into the Big Ten to find his new defensive coordinator when he hired Northwestern linebackers coach Randy Bates to replace Josh Conklin, according to a tweet from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
Bates, a retired lieutenant in the Navy, has been on Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's staff for the past 11 years. He has been a college football assistant for 36 years, including serving as Louisiana Tech's defensive coordinator in 2005 before joining Fitzgerald at Northwestern.
Bates also has coached at New Hampshire, Navy, St. Joseph's, Miami (Ohio) and Muskingum after graduating from Ohio State in 1983.
Conklin left Pitt two weeks ago when he named head coach at Wofford (S.C.) College.