Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt wants to boost inside presence at Syracuse

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson scores during the second half against Virginia Tech.
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson scores during the second half against Virginia Tech.
Pitt guard Marcus Carr (left) goes up for a layup before having his shot blocked by Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers during the second half.
Pitt guard Marcus Carr (left) goes up for a layup before having his shot blocked by Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers during the second half.

Updated 6 hours ago

The ACC has five teams ranked among the top 25 in the Associated Press poll. Pitt will play all five before the end of the regular season, four on the road.

Over the next seven games, Pitt will be away from Petersen Events Center five times, including at Syracuse's Carrier Dome on Tuesday.

With almost one-third of the conference season gone, Pitt is last in the ACC in scoring (65.9 points per game) and next-to-last in rebounding (33.4), blocked shots (3.4) and field-goal percentage (43.2).

When Pitt (8-10, 0-5) misses shots, it's not securing enough rebounds. And it's not preventing easy baskets in the paint. Pitt is next-to-last in field-goal percentage defense (43.1).

Stallings knows only hard work — and maybe some luck — will change Pitt's fortunes. But he's also looking for something easy, such as baskets.

“Typically, easy baskets come from being a dominant rebounding team,” he said Monday before the team left for Syracuse. “Having a dominant inside presence and maybe having a perimeter player who can create penetration and draw two defenders and start making the game easier for other people on the court (will help). A facilitator, if you will.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.