Pitt wants to boost inside presence at Syracuse

Breakdown: Syracuse welcomes Pitt to Carrier Dome while trying to find answers to its own problems. The Orange have lost four in a row and five of their past seven after starting the season 10-1. … Pitt hasn't won an ACC game on an opponent's home court since an 83-72 victory at Boston College on Feb. 8. … Parker Stewart needs four successful 3-point shots to give him 34, fifth most in a season by a Pitt freshman. Sean Miller is the leader with 58 in 1988.

The ACC has five teams ranked among the top 25 in the Associated Press poll. Pitt will play all five before the end of the regular season, four on the road.

Over the next seven games, Pitt will be away from Petersen Events Center five times, including at Syracuse's Carrier Dome on Tuesday.

With almost one-third of the conference season gone, Pitt is last in the ACC in scoring (65.9 points per game) and next-to-last in rebounding (33.4), blocked shots (3.4) and field-goal percentage (43.2).

When Pitt (8-10, 0-5) misses shots, it's not securing enough rebounds. And it's not preventing easy baskets in the paint. Pitt is next-to-last in field-goal percentage defense (43.1).

Stallings knows only hard work — and maybe some luck — will change Pitt's fortunes. But he's also looking for something easy, such as baskets.

“Typically, easy baskets come from being a dominant rebounding team,” he said Monday before the team left for Syracuse. “Having a dominant inside presence and maybe having a perimeter player who can create penetration and draw two defenders and start making the game easier for other people on the court (will help). A facilitator, if you will.”