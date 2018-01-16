Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Syracuse uses big second-half run to topple Pitt

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 11:45 p.m.
Dennis Nett | Syracuse.com

Updated 5 hours ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Pitt will have to wait yet another day for its first ACC victory of the season. And the next attempt won't be any easier.

Frank Howard had 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Syracuse snapped a four-game losing streak at Pitt's expense, defeating the Panthers, 59-45, on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Orange (13-6, 2-4 ACC) averted the first five-game losing streak in coach Jim Boeheim's 42-year tenure.

Tyus Battle, who scored just four first-half points for Syracuse, had 15. Oshae Brissett added 10.

Freshman Parker Stewart, who entered the game with a 7.3 scoring average, scored a career-high 23 points for Pitt (8-11, 0-6) on 7-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc. Kene Chukwuka had seven, and Terrell Brown added six each.

Pitt travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday for a date with Duke. The Blue Devils came to Petersen Events Center just one week ago and pounded the Panthers, 87-52.

Clinging to a 31-29 lead with nearly 17 minutes to go, Syracuse went on a 22-8 run to extend the lead to 53-37. Howard and Battle led the Orange down the stretch, scoring 10 and seven points, respectively.

Syracuse closed the first half on an 8-0 run, fueled by Battle's four points to take a 27-22 lead at intermission. Pitt went without a field goal for more than seven minutes but stayed close thanks to Stewart, who nearly doubled his season average with 12 points — two short of his career high — on 4 of 7 3-pointers.

Frank Howard led the Orange with eight first-half points. Battle shot just 2 of 8 from the field.

Pitt kept the rebounding battle close, getting outrebounded by just one, 27-26, but another poor shooting night hurt its cause. The Panthers made just 14 of 40 field goals. Take away Stewart's 8-of-14 performance, and the rest of the team made just 6 of 24 attempts.

