Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Pitt

Pitt, West Virginia to open 2022 season with Backyard Brawl

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
West Virginia quarterback Patrick White is tackled by Pittsburgh defenders Eric Thatcher and Tommie Duhart during the fourth quarter of the 100th Backyard Brawl on Dec. 1, 2007, at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
West Virginia quarterback Patrick White is tackled by Pittsburgh defenders Eric Thatcher and Tommie Duhart during the fourth quarter of the 100th Backyard Brawl on Dec. 1, 2007, at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pitt and West Virginia will open their football seasons in 2022 at Heinz Field with the first Backyard Brawl between the teams in 11 years.

The schools had previously announced a four-year home-and-home schedule of games (2022-2025), but the date for the first one has been moved to Sept. 3 from Sept. 17.

The game also will be played in Pittsburgh in 2024. West Virginia will host the games in Morgantown in 2023 and 2025.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.