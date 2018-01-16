Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Ex-Pitt players MacVittie, Pugh find new homes

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Pitt quarterback Thomas MacVittie warms up before the spring game, Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Pitt quarterback Thomas MacVittie warms up before the spring game, Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Updated 12 hours ago

Former Pitt players Kaezon Pugh and Thomas MacVittie have announced plans to transfer.

Pugh will continue his collegiate career at Howard, an FCS school in Washington D.C. MacVittie will join the team at Mesa (Ariz.) Community College.

Pugh, an Aliquippa graduate who was the Tribune-Review's Player of the Year in 2015, didn't play in two seasons at Pitt while moving between linebacker and defensive end.

MacVittie, the only quarterback in Pitt's 2016 recruiting class, played only on special teams last season. His senior season at Cincinnati Moeller in 2015, was limited to seven games due to a knee injury.

Previously, former Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci announced plans to enroll at James Madison.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.