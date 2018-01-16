Ex-Pitt players MacVittie, Pugh find new homes
Updated 12 hours ago
Former Pitt players Kaezon Pugh and Thomas MacVittie have announced plans to transfer.
Pugh will continue his collegiate career at Howard, an FCS school in Washington D.C. MacVittie will join the team at Mesa (Ariz.) Community College.
Pugh, an Aliquippa graduate who was the Tribune-Review's Player of the Year in 2015, didn't play in two seasons at Pitt while moving between linebacker and defensive end.
MacVittie, the only quarterback in Pitt's 2016 recruiting class, played only on special teams last season. His senior season at Cincinnati Moeller in 2015, was limited to seven games due to a knee injury.
Previously, former Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci announced plans to enroll at James Madison.
QB Pitt Thomas MacVittie has transferred and signed with Mesa CC. 6-5 225 4.51 (40) #BleedRed #FindAWay #BirdGang @teammac5 @ThomasMacVittie @TBird_Athletics @JUCOFFrenzy pic.twitter.com/SRFLi2IoyG— Ryan Felker (@Thund3rB1rd1) January 14, 2018
Howard wassup #committed @BrennanMarion4 pic.twitter.com/ImXQ6LicKI— Kaezon Pugh (@tunein23) January 14, 2018
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.