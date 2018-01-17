Former Pitt running back enrolls at Grand Valley State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Pitt running back Chawntez Moss, who was dismissed by coach Pat Narduzzi after the 2017 season, has enrolled at Division II Grand Valley (Mich.) State and joined the football team, a Grand Valley spokesman said.

Moss, who will be a junior in 2018, will be part of a backfield that includes rising senior Marty Carter, Grand Valley's all-time leading rusher.

Grand Valley is one of the most successful Division II programs in the nation. It has won four national championships since 2002 and finished 8-3 in 2017. Grand Valley's all-time winning percentage (.734) is the best in college football history, regardless of class, spokesman Tim Nott said.

At Pitt, Moss was an important part of the running back mix in training camp last year, but started only one game -- scoring two touchdowns against Rice on Sept. 30 -- before he was suspended for most of the rest of the season. He finished with 116 yards rushing in six games.

As a freshman in 2016, Moss was second among Pitt running backs, behind James Conner, in yards (227).

Following his early graduation from Bedford (Ohio) High School, he enrolled at Pitt in January 2016, and participated in spring drills.

