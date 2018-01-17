Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt faces daunting 2018 schedule with Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett dives over Miami's Amari Carter for a second-quarter touchdown Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett dives over Miami's Amari Carter for a second-quarter touchdown Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 10 hours ago

You won't hear Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi complain about his team's 2018 non-conference schedule. In fact, his public comments indicate he welcomes it.

But some fans will whine about it.Pitt is the only ACC school that has scheduled three of its four non-conference games against teams that ended up ranked in last season's final Associated Press Top 25 poll -- No. 8 Penn State, No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 6 and undefeated UCF (on the road, by the way). Only one other ACC team has more than one -- Georgia Tech will play No. 2 Georgia and No. 21 USF. Boston College, Clemson, N.C. State and Virginia have no ranked non-conference foes.

Pitt also will play ACC Coastal rivals Miami (No. 13) and Virginia Tech (No. 24) in its quest for its first conference championship.

“This is about as challenging a schedule as you'll find across college football,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “Our non-conference schedule includes two Power Five opponents and a UCF team that went undefeated.

“And I think the road to the ACC title game will be a real grind in both divisions. We know firsthand how ultra-competitive the Coastal has been with five different champions the past five years.

“That said, we wouldn't have it any other way. Our entire program — the players, coaches and staff — are excited to compete against some outstanding teams this fall. It will serve as a daily motivation throughout offseason workouts.”

Pitt will open the season with three consecutive games at Heinz Field for the first time since 2008.

• Sept. 1: Albany of the FCS, coached by former Pitt assistant and Duquesne head coach Greg Gattuso.

• Sept. 8: Penn State, in its final scheduled appearance in Pittsburgh. The teams will meet in State College in 2019 in the last of the four games in the current series

• Sept. 15: Georgia Tech in the ACC opener for both schools.

After that, Pitt's on the road for three of the next four, punctuated Oct. 13 by its first visit to South Bend, Ind., since the triple overtime loss to Notre Dame in 2012.

An off week and a game against Duke on Oct. 27 precede another stretch of three road games in four weeks, ending with a visit to defending Coastal champion Miami on Nov. 24.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

