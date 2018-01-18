Pitt freshman guard Parker Stewart bright spot for turnover-prone Panthers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

That was no small feat Pitt freshman guard Parker Stewart accomplished Tuesday night at Syracuse.

The seven 3-pointers in the 59-45 loss were impressive, but one of them bothered Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim so much he ripped off his jacket and threw it on the floor.

The last time Boeheim did that during a game — a tense loss to Duke in 2014 from which he was ejected – the jacket sold for $14,000 at auction and benefited the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation.

Stewart wasn't looking to anger Boeheim — he's just trying to keep his team's head above water in the ACC — but he did say the Twitter reaction to the jacket toss “was pretty cool.”

Stewart's name also was linked to another decorated college basketball coach that night. His seven 3-pointers shattered a Pitt freshman record set by Arizona coach Sean Miller 30 years ago. That's almost as impressive as Stewart's overall 23-point effort that was more than half of Pitt's 45 points.

Coach Kevin Stallings, desperate for offense as his team has stumbled to an 0-6 start in the ACC, has given Parker freedom to shoot 3s. He has hit 37 of 97, 38.1 percent.

“He says keep shooting,” Stewart said. “He won't ever tell me to quit shooting the ball unless I'm shooting air balls or something.”

Meanwhile, Stallings just hopes his team can control the ball long enough to get it to Parker. Pitt averages 15.1 turnovers, last in the ACC and 298th of 351 Division I teams.

“We turned it over 18 times against (Syracuse's) zone,” Stallings said. “They pressed a few times, and we never turned it over.”

It was small consolation to Stallings that Syracuse leads the ACC in steals (8.4, 23rd in the nation).

The result of those steals and turnovers is that Pitt is averaging only 53.6 points in ACC games.

“Yeah, we're challenged to score,” Stallings said. “Yet, it's hard for me because I do pride myself on giving our team good opportunities to score and putting them in good positions.

“But I continually ask myself, ‘Am I hitting the right buttons?'

“That's been a challenge and, unfortunately, it's not one that I've completely solved yet.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.