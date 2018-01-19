New Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates recalls local roots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Randy Bates grew up in Zanesville, Ohio, but the memories that linger for Pitt's new defensive coordinator grew roots in Pittsburgh.

Visiting the museums and Downtown stores as a kid. Collecting Iron City Beer cans (much later).

Attending Pirates games at Three Rivers Stadium with his parents, where he secured autographs from Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell.

“You're talking to a kid who knows Pittsburgh pretty well,” he said. “Coming to Pittsburgh is coming home to me.”

Then, there's the day James Harrison threw his daughters in the air. That didn't happen in Pittsburgh; rather on the Kent State practice fields in the late 1990s where the future and former Steelers linebacker was coaxed by Bates to come out for the football team.

“We talked him in to coming out to play,” he said.

“I can remember him throwing my children — they were that young — up in the air and catching them,” said Bates, who was Kent State's linebackers coach at the time. “My wife panicking that he was going to throw them too far, and he was just laughing. Just a fine young man.

“I point to him all the time when I talk about a guy, who — work ethic-wise — maybe when I first coached him didn't quite have that, but he learned real quick what it took to be a great person and a really tremendous athlete.”

Long after Harrison found fame with the Steelers, Bates said his phone rang. It was Harrison.

“Out of the blue. He said, ‘I just wanted to thank you for putting up with me.' I almost cried.”

If Bates can reach Pitt's defensive players like he reached Harrison, Pat Narduzzi will have found the right man to replace former defensive coordinator Josh Conklin.

Bates is a retired Naval Lieutenant who has coached at eight colleges since 1982. For the past 12 seasons, he was Northwestern's linebackers coach. He was defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech in 2005, and his teams competed against Narduzzi at both places.

“He's always been a guy I leaned on and talked to through the years,” Narduzzi said. “Just a guy that you trusted. The things he was interested in for their staff were the same things I was interested in.

“We looked at a lot of guys. It wasn't like I looked at one guy. I talked to acting head coaches, defensive coordinators and really just chose the best guy for the job, period.

“Really, the thing that hit me the most was the details. And it's his ability to teach. He's a teacher. I think you can have a ton of knowledge over here, but if you can't get it to the kids who sit in these chairs, then we've got a problem.”

Bates comes from a Northwestern staff that helped defeat Pitt in the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl and had remained completely intact for the past seven years, a rarity in college football.

“I've seen kids from the day I saw them the first time as a 14-year-old, sometimes all the way to the point where they're bringing their own children back now,” he said.

Bates said lessons he learned as a Naval officer carry over to his coaching career.

“I say, ‘Yes, sir,' and ‘Yes, ma'am,' a lot,” he said, smiling. “But I studied a lot about the military,” adding he coached a Navy SEAL at Northwestern.

“I think it's very similar because in most of the opportunities that I have in dealing with the athletes, you're trying to get your personnel motivated. Thank, God, it's not life or death, like it is in the military, but in a lot of ways, it's getting a group to work as a team.

“With the SEALs, especially, that group has to know what each other is doing before they even take a step left or right. I think in defense and in athletics, that's what we're trying to do: get a group of people … where you have to work in coordination as a group of 11.

“Football, you can't win with a couple people. You have to win as a group. You have to win coordinated. That's where I think it's very similar.”

As a defensive-minded coach, Narduzzi has the final word on game-planning and play-calling, but he said of Bates, “It's his defense.”

“I want to make the next step, and I think Coach Bates can take us there. He has all the power. It's been that way in the past.

“I was fortunate enough at Michigan State to never have the head coach make a defensive call. Very rarely did he interject. If I wanted to continue to be a defensive coordinator, I would have stayed at Michigan State.

“You want to leave that (defensive meeting) room and know it's under control.”

Added Bates: “I didn't choose this job lightly. I did all my research. I'm here because we can win. I'm not coming here to fail.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.