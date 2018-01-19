Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Offensive struggles dogging Pitt in ACC play

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
Duke's Jack White and Gary Trent Jr. defend on Pitt's Parker Stewart in the first half Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Jack White and Gary Trent Jr. defend on Pitt's Parker Stewart in the first half Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Duke's Jack White blocks the shot of Pitt's Parker Stewart in the first half Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Jack White blocks the shot of Pitt's Parker Stewart in the first half Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Duke's Marvin Bagley III defends on Pitt's Marcus Carr in the second half Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Marvin Bagley III defends on Pitt's Marcus Carr in the second half Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings needs nothing more than points. His team is 0-6 in the ACC while scoring in the 60s in only one of those games.

Patience finishes a close second.

For the second consecutive year, Pitt is struggling to win games at the outset of the conference season. The Panthers lost nine of their first 10 last year.

Which makes maintaining a patient and calm demeanor more difficult than trying to solve Syracuse's zone or battle Duke's NBA-ready starting lineup. The latter challenge surfaces for the second time in 11 days at 4 p.m. Saturday when Pitt visits Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won87-52 on Jan. 10 at Petersen Events Center.

“We thought we had 10 or 12 minutes in the game where we competed very well,” Stallings said. “The rest of the game we were outplayed, out-coached, out-everything-ed.”

Still, he tries to encourage his team, not beat it down.

“We look at it as an opportunity for growth, an opportunity to get better,” Stallings said of the rematch.

That's the patient coach talking. That's the one Stallings likes and his team needs.

“They don't need someone in their face all the time,” he said. “They need to be coached hard at the proper times and need to be encouraged the rest of the time.”

Freshman guard Parker Stewart has been impressed by Stallings' restraint.

“Some things may happen where the coach is about to get upset, and he might (want to) scream or something,” Stewart said, “but he's calm when somebody does something wrong.

“It's not like he's upset at them. He wants them to learn.”

“I've been fine at times,” Stallings said, with a disclaimer. “There have been some nights I have been better than others and maybe a little worse than others.”

The lessons he's attempting to teach have come with plenty of pain. Pitt's average margin of defeat in the ACC is nearly 20 points per game, making the desired results appear to be far in the future.

“One of the most difficult things as a coach is to continually create an expectation to win when you're losing,” he said.

Meanwhile, there appears to be no relief in sight. After Duke, Pitt comes home to play N.C. State (which defeated Duke) and Syracuse (which defeated Pitt). Then, it's three consecutive road games against No. 25 Miami, No. 15 North Carolina and No. 20 Clemson.

“I don't think it's complicated on what you need to do as long as you have the patience to do it,” Stallings said. “That's what I pray for and what I need.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

