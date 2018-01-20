Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Duke dominates Pitt men for 2nd time in 10 days

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 6:41 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting, and fifth-ranked Duke shot 52 percent in Saturday's 81-54 win against Pitt.

Fellow rookie Marvin Bagley III added 20 points for the Blue Devils (17-2, 5-2 ACC), who cruised to a second easy win against the Panthers in 10 days.

“They're an elite team,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said, “so we knew it was a tall challenge when we got here.”

Duke won the first meeting on the road by 35 points, then led by 22 points at halftime on the way to another blowout margin against Pitt (8-12, 0-7).

Parker Stewart scored 15 points for the Panthers, who shot 41 percent. Marcus Carr chipped in 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Pitt continues hurtling toward a bottom-of-the-ACC finish.

The Panthers arrived with their worst start in ACC play — this is their fifth season — and now have their first 0-7 start in a conference since losing to Louisville for an 0-7 Big East mark in January 2012.

In the 87-52 win Jan. 10, Duke led 50-24 at halftime while Pitt had more turnovers (10) than made baskets (nine). In this one, Duke led 48-26 at halftime while Pitt again had more turnovers (11) than field goals (10). Duke also had a lot of points off turnovers (22 in the first game, 19 on Saturday) by the break.

The best news for Pitt? The Panthers committed only four second-half turnovers with the outcome long determined.

“In the second half, I thought we did a much better job of taking care of the ball, and that allowed us to play better,” Stallings said, adding: “But we've still got a long way to go.”

The rout gave Duke's Grayson Allen — who as a freshman provided the desperately needed spark to help the Blue Devils beat Wisconsin in the 2015 NCAA title game — a low-pressure day to re-find his missing shooting rhythm. He made 5 of 11 shots and 4 of 10 from 3-point range in 26 minutes; he was shooting just 30 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range in six ACC games coming in. He finished with 16 points.

“The games before he went into this kind of shooting slump, he'd been shooting the ball great,” Carter said. “I believe it's going to fall at some point. We just keep telling him to keep shooting, and I'm sure it's going to be there.”

The Panthers host N.C. State on Wednesday.

Pitt's Khameron Davis (left) battles Duke's Trevon Duval (center) and Javin DeLaurier for a loose ball Jan. 20, 2018 in Durham, N.C.
Getty Images
Pitt's Khameron Davis (left) battles Duke's Trevon Duval (center) and Javin DeLaurier for a loose ball Jan. 20, 2018 in Durham, N.C.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) reaches for the hand of teammate Jack White (41) after hitting a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) reaches for the hand of teammate Jack White (41) after hitting a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Pittsburgh's Marcus Carr (5) drives against Duke's Wendall Carter, Jr. (34), Trevon Duval (1) and Grayson Allen (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Pittsburgh's Marcus Carr (5) drives against Duke's Wendall Carter, Jr. (34), Trevon Duval (1) and Grayson Allen (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Pittsburgh's Jared Wilson-Frame (0) and Duke's Javin Delaurier (12) fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Pittsburgh's Jared Wilson-Frame (0) and Duke's Javin Delaurier (12) fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.