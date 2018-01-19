Pitt's Pat Narduzzi holding off on adding another assistant

With the NCAA allowing schools to add a 10th assistant, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi said he is close to identifying a position for that coach. But he's not ready to discuss his plans publicly.

“I'm not going to throw that out here today (Friday),” he said during a news conference to introduce new defensive coordinator Randy Bates. “Because then my phone will blow up as soon as I direct it to a position. It will blow up more than it already has.”

Narduzzi said he wanted to wait to see if his staff would remain intact. He was vague on that matter, but he did say, “I knew (the 10th coach), it was going to cause a stir (nationally), and I don't think the stir's over until February, that signing period (for recruits).

“Every year we have to fight them off,” he said of schools raiding his staff. “I have bigger sticks than I had three years ago.”

Since he was hired in 2014, Narduzzi has lost three coordinators (two offense, one defense) and replaced a defensive line coach. Six position coaches, plus strength coach Dave Andrews, have been with him through all three seasons.

“I wanted to see what happens to the staff. Who do you lose? I feel like I know where that is now. Where is our need? Where can we help ourselves.”

