Pitt

L.A. soccer team drafts Pitt midfielder, school's first in MLS Superdraft

Matt Grubba | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 14 hours ago

Expansion team Los Angeles FC made Pol Calvet Planellas the first Pitt player ever selected in an MLS Superdraft when they took the Spanish-born midfielder with the first pick of the second round, No. 24 overall, on Friday in Philadelphia.

Planellas' chances of being selected went up greatly earlier this month, after being the first Pitt player to attend the MLS Combine, Jan. 11-17 in Orlando, Fla. Announced as a defender when he was selected, Planellas was an All-ACC Third Team midfielder for the Panthers in 2017 after recording a goal and four assists while appearing in 14 of 18 games.

Brought in by second-year Pitt coach Jay Vidovich with one year of eligibility, Planellas was a major part of the Panthers' 8-10 season. The turnaround year included their first conference win since joining the ACC in 2013, a 7-0 drubbing of West Virginia and three wins over top-25 teams.

Planellas came up through the youth system of five-time European champion Barcelona and made 19 appearances with the team's “B” team. He also appeared for two other lower-division Spanish clubs before coming to Pitt to continue his education and soccer career.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

