Injuries can't mask success for Pitt guard Alayna Gribble

Alayna Gribble is ready to take off her mask, and the ACC might not like what it sees.

The Pitt shooting guard — coming off a pair of concussions and wearing a protective shield over her surgically repaired nose — is finding her range, including a school record-tying seven 3-pointers in a victory over Georgia Tech on Jan. 14.

“She seems like she's back to her old self,” Pitt coach Suzie McConnell-Serio said, “and we need her.”

Gribble, Norwin's all-time leading scorer, missed seven games in December as the result of a pair of violent mishaps at practice. The 6-foot sophomore suffered a concussion and a broken nose when she and Panthers junior forward Kauai Bradley collided leading up to the Dec. 7 game against West Virginia.

“She was driving to the hoop, and I came from the help side,” Gribble said. “Her forehead went into my nose.”

Gribble missed nearly three weeks, returning to the court Dec. 26. But her first practice back, she was elbowed in the face — directly in her protective mask — going for a rebound and suffered a second concussion.

“It was just bad luck,” said Gribble, who was sidelined for another 11 days. ”I didn't have any symptoms right away. But 30 minutes after, I got a headache, and then it kept me up all night. After that, I definitely knew something wasn't right. It was scary, but I was also just more upset that it happened.”

Said McConnell-Serio, “It was a freak thing.”

The setbacks were particularly disappointing because Gribble made such improvement this offseason after a promising freshman campaign. Regarded as strictly an outside threat, she worked on her ball-handling, attacking the basket and mid-range shot to round out her game.

“She had a tremendous summer,” McConnell-Serio said. “She came back a different player.”

Gribble moved into the starting lineup in the first week for Pitt (9-11, 1-6 ACC) and was a fixture for the next six games, until the fateful practice collisions.

“Her biggest strength is being able to shoot the ball, and she's doing it with confidence,” McConnell-Serio said. “But I think she at times understands that teams play her as a shooter, and she has been able to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim and make plays that way.“

Gribble took some time returning to form. After being cleared to rejoin the team Jan. 6, she played nine minutes against North Carolina. In the first two games after her return, Gribble went a combined 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

But against Georgia Tech, she equaled her own school single-game 3-point record, going 7 of 10 from long distance and scoring a career-high 29 points in a 68-62 victory. Gribble followed that by going 3 for 7 from 3-point range and scoring nine points in a 77-51 loss to No. 2 Louisville. She is averaging 7.5 points and is shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point line.

“It was an adjustment,” Gribble said. “The first game against North Carolina, I didn't even go through a full practice. It was more getting back into the swing of things. I was able to practice, and the Virginia Tech game I played a little better. It was all building confidence for me and getting used to the mask.”

Gribble, who became Norwin's all-time leading scorer (1,782) while leading the Knights to back-to-back WPIAL titles, believes the Panthers can turn around their fortunes in the rugged ACC. Pitt is 9-30 in league play since the start of the 2015-16 season.

“Because we have a young team, we need to work on our team chemistry and playing together,” Gribble said. “We are continuously growing as a team. … And I have a feeling we're going to be successful in the rest of ACC play.”

Meanwhile, Gribble's protective mask is scheduled to come off any day, though she said — perhaps jokingly — she might postpone the removal if she stays hot at the 3-point line.

“I might have to wear it the rest of the season,” she said. “I don't know. We'll see how it goes.”

John Grupp is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jgrupp@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JohnGrupp_Trib.