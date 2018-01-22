Pitt announces creation of its first Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Inspired by nearly 150 years of athletic accomplishments from Olympians, All-Americans and national champions, Director of Athletics Heather Lyke on Monday announced the creation of the first-of-its-kind Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame.

"Over the past year, I've learned so much about the rich athletics history at the University of Pittsburgh," Lyke said in a statement. "It's a history that is impressive, inspiring and in need of a fitting showcase. That's our inspiration for creating the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame: to celebrate and pay tribute to those individuals who set the standards of excellence while wearing the Blue and Gold."

Student-athlete and coach nominations for the inaugural Pitt Hall of Fame class can be submitted here and will be accepted through March 31.

Candidates nominated for their achievements as student-athletes must be five years removed from their final year of collegiate competition and not currently be playing professional sports.

The inaugural class will be inducted at the Pitt Hall of Fame Dinner on Sept. 7 at the Petersen Events Center. The next day, inductees will be introduced at Heinz Field during the football game against Penn State.

Here is a list of the members of the Pitt Hall of Fame Selection Committee:

Athletic administration

Heather Lyke, Director of Athletics; Christian Spears, Deputy Athletic Director/External Affairs; Kelly Brennan, Executive Director for Strategic Initiatives and Engagement; E.J. Borghetti, Athletic Media Relations; Matt Plizga, Athletic Media Relations; Alonzo Webb, Men's and Women's Track and Field Head Coach

Distinguished community members

Former U.S. House of Representatives member Melissa Hart; long-time play-by-by announcer Bill Hillgrove; lawyer, Board of Trustees member and former Pitt News sport editor Martha Munsch and historian and author Sam Sciullo Jr.

Board of Trustees

Robert Lovett; Munsch; Dr. Jack Smith

Panther Club member

Timothy Pecsenye

Era representatives

Alex Kramer (Pre-1960s); Donna Sanft (1961-1975); Joey David (1976-1990); Lousaka Polite (1991-2005); and Elizabeth Kline (2006-Present).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.