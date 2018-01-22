Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

N.C. State 7-footer Omer Yurtseven up next for undermanned Pitt

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
Clemson's David Skara has his shot blocked by North Carolina State's Omer Yurtseven (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. North Carolina State won 78-77. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina State center Omer Yurtseven (14) shoots over Notre Dame guards D.J. Harvey (3) and Rex Pflueger (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in South Bend, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
To comprehend the enormity of Pitt's task every time its players step onto a court in the ACC, you first must meet 7-foot, 245-pound center Omer Yurtseven.

The sophomore from Istanbul stands out in a crowd, but his size is only part of the problem Pitt will face Wednesday when Yurtseven and his N.C. State teammates come to Petersen Events Center. He can score, too.

But so can many others in the conference.

Yurtseven shared ACC Player of the Week honors with Duke's Gary Trent Jr. after he averaged 25 points and seven rebounds in two games last week.

He totaled 21 field goals in 32 attempts to finish the week second in the league in shooting percentage (61.5, 115 of 187).

The interesting part of Yurtseven's season is he is only 23rd in the conference in scoring (13.6). Even Trent, who scored 17 against Pitt on Saturday, is just 18th (14.5).

It's barely believable there are 22 players in the ACC scoring at a better pace than Yurtseven. That none of them play for Pitt (8-12, 0-7) only makes coach Kevin Stallings' job more difficult.

“This is not a forgiving league,” said Stallings, who has started at least four freshmen nine times. “We're fighting the good fight and don't have much to show for it, yet.”

N.C. State (13-7, 3-4) is battling struggles of its own after starting the ACC season on an unbalanced see-saw. The Wolfpack opened on the road, losing to now-No. 19 Clemson, 78-62, and unranked Notre Dame, 88-58, before defeating No. 2 Duke, 96-85, and winning the Clemson rematch, 78-77.

That didn't provide much of a spark, however, with N.C. State losing two of its next three, including Sunday night at Miami, 86-81.

Yurtseven scored 28 points against the Hurricanes, which back in Turkey, would have been nothing more than a good 10 minutes.

Two years ago in an under-18 game, he scored 91 points, hitting 34 of 49 shots, including five from 3-point range. He also grabbed 28 rebounds in an 115-84 victory for his Turkish team.

He took nearly 70 percent of his team's shots that night, but he has bought into coach Kevin Keatts' team concept in Raleigh.

“He's one of our hardest workers,” Keatts said. “He loves the gym when he's not in class. He's more focused than anybody we have on our team.”

The bad news for Pitt is this:

“He's playing with tremendous confidence,” Keatts said. “He knows he has offensive freedom in our system.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

